Weizmann Institute of Science participates in Giant Magellan Telescope Organization Project





The Giant Magellan Telescope Organization (GMTO) announced last month that it has welcomed Israel’s prestigious Weizmann Institute of Science into an international consortium of prestigious universities and research institutes that build giant telescopes.

According to a joint statement by GMTO Corporation and Weizmann, this new partnership will strengthen the completion of the largest and most powerful Gregorian calendar optical infrared telescope ever designed and is a top priority for the global scientific community. ..

Israel’s prominent interdisciplinary research institutes are known for their Nera and Leon Benojiyo Astronomy Centers. He promotes research in almost every aspect of astronomy, leverages the center’s excellent team of astrophysicists, and benefits from the renowned Israeli innovation to expand the research capabilities of the Giant Magellan Telescope.

Prior to officially joining the GMTO Corporation, spectroscopes designed by Weizmann Institute of Science faculty to study Earth-like planets around solar stars, one of the first scientific instruments for telescopes. We supported the development of the vessel.

Based on the institute’s leadership in astronomical physics, particle physics, and space mission design, the Weitzman Institute of Science, through its flagship initiative, is central to basic physics while contributing to a wide range of practical applications. We aim to provide a new level of insight into various problems. The Giant Magellan Telescope is important to the initiative.

Participation in the GMTO Consortium is a huge leap forward for the Weizmann Institute of Science, said Professor Avishay Gal-Yam, director of the Deloro Space Optics Center at the Weizmann Institute of Science. It is an honor to join the global team at the forefront of astrophysics research. This will allow us to accelerate our own observatory capabilities, enhance the way world-leading astrophysics teams explore space, and develop ways to share our expertise with our top partners. The field of astrophysics.

Construction of the next-generation telescope is currently underway at Las Kanpana Peak, at the southern tip of the Atacama Desert in Chile, according to the announcement. It is considered one of the best places on earth to explore the universe. Using the world’s seven largest mirrors and state-of-the-art adaptive optics technology, you can see billions of light-years of space at ten times the resolution of the famous Hubble Space Telescope. This extraordinary image clarity gives scientists around the world new clues to the basic properties and evolution of the universe, including the search for life on distant exoplanets.

Wiseman Institute of Science is the 13th member of GMTO Corporation and participates in Arizona State University, Astronomy Australia Ltd., Australian National University, Carnegie Institute of Science, Fundao de Amparo Pesquisa do Estado de So Paulo FAPESP, Harvard University, Korean Astronomy doing. Space Science Institute, Smithsonian Institute, Texas A & M University, University of Texas at Austin, University of Arizona, University of Chicago. The International Consortium plans to test run the Giant Magellan Telescope in the late 2020s.

The addition of the Weizmann Institute of Science is a huge victory for our international consortium, said Walter Massey, president of the GMTO Corporation and former director of the National Science Foundation. We have become stronger and more capable. We are now one step closer to uncovering the many secrets of the universe by pointing the world’s largest mirror to heaven.

