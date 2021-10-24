Winners and Losers: Google Pixel 6 Rock and Samsung Unpacked Flop





The long-awaited Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are now on the market! And, as always happens in this column, it means that the new model is certainly in the best and worst of the week. To reassure Android fans, the new Pixel 6 series has been a huge success. What really failed was Samsung’s Unpacked event.

But before we talk about losers and winners this Sunday, here are five highlights from last week’s Next Pit coverage:

Winners of the Week: Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro

The week started with an Apple event, but what really impressed the team on the site was the launch of Google’s new phone on Tuesday (10.19). Over the past few months, Google has been leaking information about the Pixel 6 model, and of course, arousing curiosity.

Thankfully, the search giant’s new smartphone didn’t get lost in anticipation. However, I confess that the Pixel Fall Launch event was a bit boring.

The new Pixel smartphone is on the market with an unmistakable design. / Google

Google’s 6th generation phones are packed with custom SoCs that answer the name Tensor. Some of the specs include a very robust battery and camera features. But it was software that had a big highlight in the model presentation.

With Android 12, you can further customize the visual characteristics of your phone and make your system’s default widgets more intelligent. But we have long known about the new system. But what was revealed on Tuesday was the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) that exist in the new series.

Google Phones have become universal translators, offering a variety of accessibility possibilities, and the camera has added features such as motion panorama and motion modes that provide enhanced exposure options.

In addition, Google Photos image editing software has two new options: “Magic Eraser” and “Sky”. The first tool removes objects and people from the image, while the second tool acts as a filter for a more vibrant and shiny image.

All in all, the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which have won this week’s award-winning titles, are here. But it’s still unclear if all these qualities will really make these smartphones better. Follow NextPit next week to read the new Pixel reviews directly.

Losers of the Week: Events Unpacked Without Phone

On Monday (18) Apple announced the new MacBook and AirPods, and on Tuesday Google launched the Google Pixel 6s. Samsung didn’t want to miss it either, so we invited people to the Unpacked event, but the long-awaited Galaxy S21 FE wasn’t announced. In fact, there was no phone announcement, but no customization service for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 model.

Don’t get me wrong. The so-called ZFlip 3 Bespoke Edition is welcome as it offers devices in up to 49 new colors, but is it really worth the Unpacked event? As my colleague Rubens Eisima correctly pointed out, it is “very anti-climatic.” Why?

With Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition, you can customize up to 49 colors / Samsung

Samsung’s Unpacked event is always highly anticipated as it welcomes the launch of the manufacturer’s major smartphone or tablet line. However, due to the surge in sales of the Z Flip 3, it is rumored that the Korean giant is supporting the folding type, which seems to have benefited the people, ahead of the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE. It will explain unpacking without a new phone.

To make matters worse, in many countries, such as Brazil, Samsung has published an event on its official page for those who follow the live, and finally that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition is not available domestically. I knew! !! So it’s definitely “anti-climatic”!

And it’s this flop event that I’m closing the column this Sunday! So what do you think about this week’s choices? Share your opinion in the comments of this article.

