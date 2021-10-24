7 years of science, technology and innovation conferences





Innovation, scientific dissemination, business challenges, technology, humor, internet games, talks and exhibitions are elements of the ZTB (Zientzia, Teknologia, Berrikuntza) conference in town until November 21st.

Through this initiative, we would like to contribute to the spread of science and culture, just like museums. Each year, this edition is the seventh, with contributions from great cross-border experts in Bergara, highlighted by Economic Promotion Councilor Ainhoa ​​Lete in a presentation of a program that can attend more than 20 conferences. bottom.

He also emphasizes cooperation between institutions and organizations, and collaboration adds value to these conferences. This year, 17 groups and organizations will participate with the organizational efforts to take charge of the laboratory.

Reach out to the audience

Rosa Errazkin, director of the Science Museum, emphasizes the importance of bringing science closer to the entire audience and, based on its diversity, we seek to expand the reach of our recipients. Focusing on science, technology and innovation, we are working to train and disseminate from a variety of disciplines with conferences, exhibitions, fairs, student activities, workshops, Wolfram Encounter and other suggestions.

Due to previous health conditions, some programs were broadcast in streaming. This formula allowed us to reach people who were otherwise inaccessible. The balance was so good that we will continue to have the opportunity to watch the Seminarixoa match live, “Erazkin said.

For those who value presence more, the capacity limit has been raised, but we recommend that you register with Laboratorium (943 76 90 03) or Laboratorium @ bergara.eus.

From many perspectives

Diversity is a favorite and another maxim of the ZTB conference. As the city’s development engineer Marije Unamuno emphasized, conferences will be held in robotics, illustration, circular economy, physics, manufacturing and many other areas. On November 12, the Miguel Altuna Institute, led by MU Beatriz Laskurain, held a technical conference on what artificial intelligence is and how it can be applied to business strategy. He also emphasized that we are committed to making the role of women in science visible. On November 2nd, Elhuyar will publish a book called “The Star of Science”. A woman from shadow to light’.

Basque is incorporated into the conference as a subject. Miren Dobaran of the Basque Government, Joxean Amunarriz of the Gipuzkoa Legislature, and Josu Aztiria of Elhuyar will participate in the roundtable “Euskera in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”, led by Librezale.eus on 13 November. A marathon that records voice in Basque.

In the field of education, we have jointly created a complete educational proposal, as Oihana Garmendia of the Miguel Altuna Institute pointed out at this event. Students will receive lectures from experts on various subjects in addition to conducting scientific experiments, and on November 8th, they will organize a technical “escape room” with LH5 and LH6 students. ..

