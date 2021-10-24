I found a woman flashing as a Google Maps camera car passed home topless online





An unidentified woman flashed her chest from a garden gate in the Dingle district of Liverpool as a Google Maps Street View car passed by.

A cheeky woman flashed her breasts with a Google Maps snapper in the Dingle area of ​​Liverpool (

Image: Google Maps / Liverpool Echo)

A woman who flashed her breasts in a camera car shooting her area found herself on Google Maps.

An unidentified exhibitionist finds a car taking a Street View photo in Liverpool’s Dingle district and decides to pose for adults.

She can see three other women lifting her top at the front door through an open gate leading to the backyard while standing on the other side of the fence.

Liverpool Echo can see a woman in a gray jumpsuit and a trainer facing a woman in a cheeky pose.

Another angle, which appears to have been captured after a bold snapshot, shows that three women outside the fence are talking to each other.

The cars used by Google are equipped with cameras that can take 360-degree pictures for use on Google Maps.

In another shot, you can see the other three women still waiting (

image:

Google Maps / Liverpool Echo)

The camera not only takes a large number of pictures, but also captures GPS data to match each picture to its location.

The photos from each camera overlap and special software stitches them together to form a map.

The car also has three lasers that reflect off buildings and other objects to help Google create a 3D model of the map.

The Google team regularly updates Street View images.

In 2018, Google remained blushing as a Taiwanese woman was able to upload a video showing her breasts to a map service.

The filthy clip was somehow able to go around the search giant’s nude filter.

The company has strict policies on content that implies pornography or sexuality of any kind (

image:

SIPA USA / PA image)

The image soon became viral, turning a quiet route along Pingtung County in the countryside of Taiwan into a hot online destination.

It has changed from the usual image of farm equipment and countryside that you can usually see in the place.

The company has strict policies on content that implies pornography or sexuality of any kind.

A Google Taiwanese spokesman told local media at the time: “Google Maps data sources include third-party partners, public information, and user submissions, which are sometimes incorrect.

“If a user finds an error, missing location, or other issue on the map, we can address it with a report issue in the lower right corner of the interface. Google will review the content and take appropriate action.

“Users can refer to Google’s Content Policy Description to understand prohibited and restricted content, such as not allowing pornography, explicit content, or content that implies sexuality.”

In 2015, a sunbathing person was toplessly caught by a passing Google snapper.

The woman, who appeared to be adjusting the towel, was snapped near a beach in Mexico and uploaded to the mapping system.

And the shadow on the floor in front of the semi-nude sun worshiper suggests that her photo was taken by a Google worker who has a portable Street View camera rig.

Before being taken down, the woman was seen in her glory, and only her face was blurred by the popular mapping feature of the search giant.

Read more Catastrophic Google addiction of a new mother she tried to take her life Read more “regretted” after a mother and four young daughters encountered a naked runner during a walk

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/woman-caught-flashing-google-maps-25289241 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos