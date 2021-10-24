EFG Hermes E: ValU, the leading Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL) Fintech platform, wins the Fintech Company of the Year category at the Gulf Business Tech Awards 2021





ValU, the leading Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL) Fintech platform, won the Fintech Company of the Year category at the 1st Gulf Business Tech Awards 2021.

This award recognizes valU’s innovation in the MENA fintech space and its commitment to continuously serve our clients through the provision of best-in-class services and solutions.

Cairo, October 24, 2021

MENA’s leading Binau Payer (BNPL) fintech platform, valU, was named FinTech Company of the Year at the 1st Gulf Business Tech Awards 2021 at a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Center on the 20th. I am honored to do that. October during Gitex Technology Week. The jury includes highly acclaimed GCC organizations such as Lieutenant Hamad Harifa al-Nuaimi, head of the telecommunications division of the Abu Dhabi Police Headquarters ICT Center, and Dr. Jassim Haji, chairman of the Artificial Intelligence Association in Bahrain. Included industry experts and Gulf business. A technical team attended by everyone at the ceremony.

“We are proud to be recognized by Gulf Business as a leading fintech company at the first Gulf Business Tech Awards 2021 and to be one of the other industry leaders. Recent at Entrepreneur Middle East’s Tech Innovation Awards 2021. Following the award, valU is committed to the team’s outstanding efforts to consistently fulfill the promise of innovative BNPL fintech solutions, the commitment to enable consumers to achieve the lifestyle they desire, and retail. Merchants and, as a result, service providers that support the impetus for financial inclusion in their respective economies, “commented Walid Hassouna, CEO of EFG Hermes’ NBFI platform and CEO of valU.

valU is recognized for its illustrious record of innovative service offerings and lasting contributions to Egypt’s FinTech ecosystem, with more than 170,000 users currently enrolled in the app and more than 500,000 EGP since its inception. We are doing more than one transaction. More recently, valU has made significant strides in expanding its customer base and market presence, boasting partnerships with major retailers such as Al Futtaim Group, Marakez, AZADEA and IKEA. valU has also worked to diversify its service network and has recently grown into new segments such as health care, education and sports club financing. In May 2021, valU launched the “valU Family” program, which qualifies first-degree relatives of clients over the age of 16 to obtain the first borrowing limit in the Egyptian market. Furthermore, in September 2021, valU launched “valU Ma3ak”, a youth financing program for university students aged 18-21.

Ian Fairservice, Managing Partner and Group Editor-in-Chief of Motivate Media Group, said: The future of local technology. Technology is now an even bigger focus, thanks to the vision of High Commissioner Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai. This year marks the 50th anniversary. Congratulations to all the winners. ”

valU’s portfolio continues to expand, surpassing 1 billion EGP in the second quarter of 2009 and reaching 1.1 billion EGP. The company has been very successful across metrics such as customer base growth, number of merchants, and number of transactions, with downloads more than doubling in the same quarter and continuing to be on an uptrend.

The company was recently ranked 5th on the list of Top 15 FinTech apps in the MENA region in 2021 by Forbes Middle East. valU is the leader of the FinTech Awards for entrepreneurs in the Middle East and has been selected as the “Best Buy-Now Pay-Later” platform. In 2021.

-end-

About valU

Founded in 2017, valU, a subsidiary of EFG Hermes, is the leading Buy-Now Pay-Later (BNPL) fintech platform that offers convenient and customizable financing plans for up to 60 months. With over 5,000 POS and over 250 websites, valU has a broad network of retail and e-commerce and service providers across categories including consumer electronics, electronics, home finishing, furniture and residential solar solutions. Provides access to. Among other things, health care, education, travel, and fashion. As the first BNPL platform of its kind in the MENA region, valU customers will receive instant credit decisions via mobile devices and access the partner network of the growing platform.

EFG Hermes Public Relations Team

Public [email protected]

Elgamal

Head of Marketing & Communications Group at EFG Hermès

[email protected]

Notes on forward-looking statements

In this press release, EFG Hermès may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, management expectations, strategic goals, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but only represent EFG Hermès’ beliefs about future events, many of which are inherently uncertain and out of management control, especially financial. Includes market volatility. Actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors. The general economic situation and the impact of current, pending and future legislation, regulations and regulatory measures. Therefore, readers should be careful not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements are only given as of the date they were created.

Disclaimer

EFG Hermes Holdings SAE will publish this content on October 24, 2021 and will be solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by the public on October 24, 2021 at 16:13:05 UTC, unedited or modified.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marketscreener.com/quote/stock/EFG-HERMES-HOLDING-S-A-E-6493048/news/EFG-Hermes-E-ValU-the-Leading-Buy-Now-Pay-Later-BNPL-Fintech-Platform-Wins-the-Fintech-Company-36767999/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos