Is co-quoting a Google ranking factor?





What the hell is a co-citation and is it a Google search ranking factor?

You may have heard the term co-occurrence in the SEO wandering. Often used in discussions about link building, in combination with another term, co-occurrence.

Co-citations have long been used by search engines to help determine how two seemingly unrelated documents are connected.

If my little home building website (a girl can dream of) gets a link from a major construction company this week and your PV website gets a link from them next week, it’s on Google What do you want to convey?

It doesn’t show your relationship with me, but it does suggest that search engines have something in common with us.

But is co-citation actually used by Google as an element of the search ranking algorithm? let’s see.

Claim: Co-citation as a ranking factor

We have been talking about co-quoting for a very long time. Jim Boykin shared an overview of the SEO industry’s understanding of the concept back in 2006.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

He quoted the definition from SourceForge.

“Bibliographic co-citation is a general measure of similarity used to establish subject similarity between two items. If both A and B are cited by C, they are mutually exclusive. Even if they are not directly referenced, they are related to each other. If both A and B are cited in many other items, they are more strongly related. The more items cited, the stronger the relationship. , The relationship will be stronger. “

You can see how this understanding can help Google find the most credible, credible, and credible sources of information to answer your searcher’s questions.

But is co-citation really a ranking factor?

Evidence of co-citation as a ranking factor

If you’re wondering what the difference between co-occurrence and co-occurrence is before digging into it, this short conversation between Land Fishkin and Bill Slavsky is summarized in a few tweets.

Twitter.com screenshot, September 2021

For the purposes of this article, we’ll talk about co-quoting – how links vs. keywords promote Google’s understanding of some of the content.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Citation analysis comes from the field of bibliometrics. In this area, scholars and researchers use citations between documents to determine which books, articles, or other content are most popular.

This is a practice that has been in place since at least the early 19th century. However, citation analysis has become much more convenient with automation and citation indexing. This allowed researchers not only to document citations on a large scale, but also to visualize how citations are related and analyze patterns throughout the collection.

Are you familiar with it? These are the principles that Google’s Knowledge Graph was built on, so you need to do so.

And with just a hint of how to go crazy with Google indexing and information retrieval, SEO pros will try to understand how it affects rankings.

Digital marketers have long believed in the power of co-quoting.

In 2010, Jennifer Van Iderstyne wrote:

“One of the things that can affect the value of a link is the link that surrounds it. Simply put, crapping a link can make it look bad, but with competitors and trusted resources. Linking sites together can have a positive impact on your rankings. “

In 2013, Tayyab Nasir wrote:

“Co-citations are created by you, but co-citations are acquired, so co-citations are preferred by search engines over anchor text.”

And in 2020, Adam Heightsman wrote,

“If you think about it, both co-occurrence and co-occurrence make perfect sense about what Google has been trying to evaluate – a true, genuine mix between authority and great content. “

Links are still widely recognized, if not the most important, as one of the most important ranking factors in Google’s algorithms.

However, we all know that there is a big problem with the integrity of links and their value as a ranking factor in the world where you can buy and sell links.

The Hummingbird, RankBrain, and BERT introductions each show that Google has made great strides in gaining a deeper and more meaningful understanding of each content.

There have been years of co-occurrence and co-occurrence stories that replace links and anchor text as ranking signals.

advertisement

Please continue reading below

However, citations are just a type of link. Co-citations also help provide a link context.

This helps Google understand who is who, the “reason” behind the link, and whether the link makes sense in a more grand plan of things.

In this way, co-citations actually help Google identify link spam and help links remain relevant as ranking signals for years to come.

Evidence for co-citation as a ranking factor

The idea of ​​co-quoting as a Google ranking factor has potential problems, especially manipulation.

Some people try to game the system wherever links are perceived as valuable.

However, if you’re thinking of buying a link to build an industry relevance with some kind of co-citation scheme, you really need to ask if it’s worth it.

In the July 11, 2021 edition of Office Hours, John Mueller describes the different ways Google handles link operations:

“Artificially building links, dropping links to other sites, and buying links all violate webmaster guidelines. We act algorithmically against them. And take action manually against it.

It also takes actions such as demoting the site that buys the link and demoting the site that sells the link. In some cases, you may want to take a more subtle action of ignoring all these links.

For example, if you realize that your site sells links on a regular basis, we often visit and say, “OK, I’ll ignore all links.” “

advertisement

Please continue reading below

None of this is new, but we are still discussing it here.

Co-citation as a ranking factor: our verdict

Certainly, co-quoting can be made into a game.

Scholars long ago recognized the need for more than just counting citations to understand its true value. Volumes alone do not create the appropriate metrics.

Directing a bunch of junk links to your site doesn’t help (anyway, it’s not long anymore).

advertisement

Please continue reading below

Links / citations are a very basic aspect of document analysis and are so useful that I believe their benefits far outweigh the possibilities of operation. I think Google thinks so too.

Due to the complexity of Google’s indexing and ranking algorithms, co-citation is probably much less important than scoring academic documents.

Two links pointing to a page tell Google about that page for only one small clue. This is one pinpoint on a very large graph.

Attempts to manipulate it as a ranking signal will have far less impact on search than academic collections.

Did Google confirm that co-citation is a ranking factor? I couldn’t find it.

But we believe it can work very well.

Featured image: Paulo Bobita / SearchEngine Journal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.searchenginejournal.com/ranking-factors/cocitation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos