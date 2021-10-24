CSIRO spin-out Quasar builds world-leading satellite technology





One of the great joys of scientific innovation is to explore existing technologies and envision entirely new applications that are not intended for their intended purpose. Quasar Satellite Technologies is just that elegant example.

Australia’s new startup is rethinking its Phased Array Feed application, originally designed for astronomy and space observations, to create a satellite ground station facility capable of simultaneously monitoring and communicating hundreds of satellites, and of data obtained from space. We are making a big leap in the world. ..

Dr. Ilana Feain, CSIRO’s commercialization specialist, and Phil Ridley, CEO of Quasar. Credit: CSIRO

Dr. Ilana Feain, Founding Director and Commercialization Specialist, explains that traditional satellite surveillance is a one-to-one communication system. That is, one satellite is transmitted to one satellite, and the satellite is transmitted to that satellite.

If a few satellites are moving around the Earth, or if they are in geosynchronous orbit, that’s fine, she says. That means they don’t really move with respect to the Earth.

It has become the norm throughout the 60-year history of satellite technology. Meanwhile, the number of satellites launched into orbit at a rate of 60 to 100 each year until 2010 is slowly but steadily increasing. However, a significant increase in demand for all kinds of data has come to dominate us. Modern life has also brought about an explosion of the number and types of satellites that traverse our sky.

Already in 2021, about 1,400 satellites were launched. The Elon Musk SpaceX program alone has launched more than 1,700 people into space over the past five years. Over the next decade, tens of thousands of satellites will be launched into low and medium earth orbit, and it is predicted that all kinds of data and communication services will be appetizing.

In addition, these satellites differ from their predecessors in several important ways. What is important for the quasar project is that it is in orbit very close to Earth. So the big problem with legacy dish technology is that it moves much faster.

Each of these satellites needs to communicate with the ground, says Dr. Feain. You also need to relay the information. You need to build a very fast-moving culinary farm or think of a completely different way to communicate with satellites. And this is what Quasar did.

A phased array is a set of antennas arranged in a flat panel that allows the communication beam to be digitally synthesized and focused anywhere in the sky as needed. The communication link between the ground plane and the satellite is a digital synthesizer, so it can move very quickly, Dr. Feain explains. It is also scalable because it can generate the required number of beams. This is the same as taking a multi-pixel photo from a single-pixel camera that needs to perform a raster scan of the pixels to create the photo.

There is already a strong demand for space-derived data from a wide range of industries and sectors, both professionals and institutions, from organizations that rely on Earth’s observations and images to communications and, of course, national defense. Data from space is used in disaster management, agriculture, renewable energy, oil and gas, forestry, space trash monitoring, traffic management, supply chain and logistics, financial services and its growing markets. Responding to that growth is also at the heart of the Quasar business model designed to provide ground station monitoring as a service.

Space is a big company for the downstream data industry it enables, says Dr. Feain. The problem is the bottleneck that drops all the data to the ground, and that bottleneck is a quasar opportunity.

Quasar is the result of research and development by CSIRO, which was commercialized in partnership with venture capital firm Main Sequence and industry partners Vocus, Saber Astronautics, Fleet Space Technologies and Clearbox Systems. It is 100% owned and operated by Australians.

Quasar, along with Gilmour Space Technologies and Hypernix Launch Systems, is a finalist in the 2021 InnovationAus Space and Remote Automation Awards sponsored by Microsoft. All three companies are also finalists at the People’s Choice Awards.

The InnovationAus 2021 Awards for Excellence will be unveiled at the Gala Black Tie Dinner at the Overseas Passenger Terminal in Sydney on Wednesday, December 1st. Tickets can be booked on the award website. For more information, please contact emailAwards @ InnovationAus.com.

