Google’s future in the enterprise depends on strategic cybersecurity





Due to gaps in Google’s cybersecurity strategy, banks, financial institutions, and large corporations often delay adoption of Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and instead trade to Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services.

It also doesn’t help that GCP has a long history of being more suited to developers and their needs than enterprise and commercial projects. But Google now has the timely opportunity to open its customers with new security products designed to fill many of those gaps.

At the Google Cloud Next Virtual Conference last week, Google executives leading the Security Business Unit unveiled a series of ambitious new cybersecurity initiatives just for this purpose. The most notable announcements are the formation of the Google Cybersecurity Action Team, the new Zero Trust solution for Google Workspace, and the extension of WorkSafer in partnership with CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks.

However, the most valuable new announcement for the enterprise is about the Beyond Corp Enterprise platform. BeyondCorp Enterprise is Google’s Zero Trust platform that allows virtual employees to access cloud or on-premises applications and work from anywhere without a traditional remote access VPN. Google has announced that the Work Safer initiative is a combination of BeyondCorp Enterprise for zero-trust security and the Workspace collaboration platform.

Today, Workspace has 5,300 public applications installed 4.8 billion times by more than 3 billion users, making it an ideal platform for building and extending cybersecurity partnerships. The workspace also reflects the growing challenges faced by chief information security officers (CISOs) and CIOs in protecting the proliferation of endpoints that dominate virtual-first IT infrastructures. doing.

Bringing order to cybersecurity turmoil

With the latest set of cybersecurity strategies and product launches, Google is trying to sell CISOs with the idea of ​​trusting Google for its complete security and public cloud technology stack. Unfortunately, this does not reflect the reality of the number of legacy systems that CISOs have migrated to the cloud in many enterprises.

What was missing from many announcements was a new approach to dealing with how chaotic, deadly, uncontrolled breaches and ransomware attacks. But Google’s announcement of WorkSafer, a program that combines workspace with Google cybersecurity services and a new integration into CrowdStrike and Palo Alto Networks, is the first step in the right direction.

The Google Cybersecurity Action Team claims to be the world’s premier security advisory team with the sole mission of supporting the security and digital transformation of governments, critical infrastructure, businesses and small businesses in Media Advisory. .. But let’s become a reality. This is a professional services organization designed to promote profitable engagement in enterprise accounts. Unfortunately, SMEs can’t afford to sign a cybersecurity action team. That is, you need to rely on your system integrator or your own IT staff.

Why all clouds need to be trusted

CISOs and CIOs have told VentureBeat that they are now in a cloud-native world, including bridging the security gap in hybrid cloud configurations. Most enterprise technology stacks have grown through mergers, acquisitions, and more than a decade of cybersecurity technology purchase decisions. These are often kept with custom integration code created and maintained by an external system integrator. New digital-first revenue streams are generated from applications running on these tech stacks. This adds complexity. In reality, all clouds need to be trusted clouds.

A series of Google announcements related to integration and security monitoring and operations are needed, but that’s not enough. Historically, Google has fallen behind the market in terms of security monitoring by prioritizing its own Data Loss Prevention (DLP) API for proven scalability in large enterprises. Thanks to Google, we have built a technology partnership with Cybereason. Cybereason uses Google’s cloud security analytics platform Chronicle to improve enhanced detection and response (XDR) services, allowing security and IT teams to identify and prevent attacks using threat hunting and incident response. I will support you. logic.

Google now seems to have a previously missing component to offer its customers a significantly improved choice of security solutions. Creating safer work by bundling BeyondCorp Enterprise Platform, Workspace, a suite of Google cybersecurity products, and the new integration of CrowdStrike with Palo Alto Networks is most resonating with CISOs and CIOs.

Undoubtedly, many will want to reduce BeyondCorp’s maintenance fees at a minimum. BeyondCorp is generally attractive to large companies, but it does not keep up with the rapid pace of the arms race between malicious individuals and companies. Google also includes Recapture and Chrome Enterprise for desktop management. Both are needed by all organizations to extend website protection and browser-level security on all devices.

All of that is to protect the surface of the threat

Companies doing business in the cloud-native world almost always need to protect their threat points. Google has announced a new client connector for its BeyondCorp Enterprise platform. It can be configured to protect Google native applications and legacy applications that are very important to older businesses. The new connector also supports identity and context-aware access to non-web applications running in both Google Cloud and non-Google Cloud environments. BeyondCorp Enterprise also has policy troubleshooting capabilities that give administrators more flexibility in diagnosing access failures, prioritizing events, and unblocking users.

Throughout Google Cloud Next, cybersecurity executives talked about incorporating security into their DevOps processes and creating a zero trust supply chain to prevent new executable code from being compromised. Achieving the ambitious goals of an enterprise-wide cybersecurity strategy requires incorporating zero trust in every phase of the build cycle to deployment.

Cloud Build is designed to support builds, tests, and deployments on Google’s serverless CI / CD platform. Its SLSA Level-1 compliant, with scripted builds and available history support. In addition, Google has released a new build integrity feature as CloudBuild that automatically generates a verifiable build manifest. The manifest contains a signed certificate that describes the source used for the build, the hash of the artifact used, and other parameters. In addition, binary authentication has been integrated with Cloud Build to move only trusted images to production.

These new announcements protect the software supply chain of large enterprises that are already running a technology stack dominated by Google. However, running these systems on IT budgets and resources can be a challenge for medium and small organizations.

Conclusion: Cybersecurity Strategy Needs to Help Everyone

As Google’s cybersecurity strategy progresses, so does Google Cloud Platform sales. Persuading enterprise CISOs and CIOs to replace or extend the tech stack to be Google-centric is not the answer. Recognize how chaotic, diverse and unpredictable the cybersecurity threat situation is today, and build more apps, platforms and adaptation tools to quickly stop breaches.

Proper integration is only part of the challenge. A much more difficult aspect is how to bridge the growing cybersecurity gap faced by all organizations, not just large enterprises, without the need for a Google-dominated technology stack.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a Digital Town Square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/10/24/googles-future-in-enterprises-hinges-on-strategic-cybersecurity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos