Google will support the debut of Japanese music videos shot with Pixel 6





Prior to tomorrow’s big Pixel Fall Launch event, Google and Japanese artist Fujii Kaze are making fun of a music video shot with Pixel 6.

Update: A complete music video for “MO-EH-YO” shot with Google Pixel 6 is now available.

So far, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have leaked specs, benchmarks, prices, and even almost completely until Google itself unveiled its mobile phone design. One thing I haven’t seen much is how powerful the Pixel 6 is in taking photos and videos, except for the only example that was taken in a situation that was far from ideal.

As discovered in This is Tech Today, Fujii Kaze’s upcoming music video makes it possible for the first time to officially watch a video shot on a Pixel 6 series device. The full video will not be released until October 24th, but after Google unwraps the phone, Fujii appears to feature a 15-second video of “MO-EH-YO” (or “Ignite”). ”) Shared teaser Pixel6.

Unfortunately, the quality of the Pixel 6’s camera isn’t very clear from the teaser videos. Especially because it is completely black and white. Teasers aren’t even available in 4K, so it’s difficult to see all the details that might exist.

That said, from what we have, the details of Fujii’s hair and jacket appear to be crisp and well-defined, even when in motion. Although far from the definitive view of the Pixel 6 camera, the early bullying of this music video shows expectations for Google’s video features this year.

Interestingly, as explained on Google’s promotional website, a series of 30 seconds of continuous playback on five different TV channels in the big cities of Japan prior to the debut of the music video on YouTube. Shorts follow, forming the “prologue” of the video. .. This prologue, like the main video, may have been shot on a Pixel 6, but it’s not confirmed on the page.

Update 10/24: As planned, Google and Fujii Kaze have released a four and a half minute music video for “MO-EH-YO”. This is the longest example of a pre-release video of the Pixel 6 series. October 28th.

The video footage was certainly shot on the Pixel 6, but because it’s a well-known music video, it’s possible that high-end equipment such as gimbals and cranes are being used, and that the footage may have been edited by professionals. there is.

That said, the MO-EH-YO music video has many aspects of Pixel 6’s video prowess, including the level of detail visible in the city scene and the striking bokeh in close-up shots. Is certainly there. Unfortunately, the Pixel 6 can shoot up to 4K, but it’s only available in 1080p, so there’s not much you can tell from the video.

It is not known exactly which model the music video and teaser were shot on. The promotional website almost exclusively refers to “Google Pixel 6”, but the images on the site show the high-end Pixel 6 Pro.

This isn’t the first time Google has made a special promotion for Pixel 6 in Japan.Last month, the company celebrated its next debut with Google’s Tensor chips by releasing a “Google Original” bag. [Potato] Chips. “

The article originally had the headline “Make fun of Japanese music videos shot by Google on Pixel 6.”

Pixel 6 details:

