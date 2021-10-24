Complaints claim that Google has worked with Facebook to undermine Apple’s attempts to enhance privacy protection for its users.





Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and Apple CEO Tim Cook. Daniel Leal Olivas / WPA / AP, Justin Sullivan / Getty Images, and Karl Mondon / Digital First Media / The Mercury News / Getty Images

Facebook and Google have worked together to circumvent Apple’s privacy measures, with 12 state prosecutors alleging in the latest legal complaints from 2020.

Apple’s privacy tools make it difficult for other tech companies to identify users of the advertising auction model.

Regulators and other tech companies are targeting each other in a larger antitrust battle over user privacy, advertising technology, and market power.

Google has worked with Facebook to undermine Apple’s attempt to provide superior privacy protection to its users. Twelve state prosecutors alleged in renewing antitrust proceedings against search engines.

“The two companies have worked together to improve Facebook’s ability to recognize users of cookie-blocked browsers, Apple devices, and Apple’s Safari browser,” said the corrected complaint. “It avoids the competition of some big tech companies by providing better privacy to their users.”

The proceedings were first filed by the lawyer’s president in December 2020, accusing Google of being involved in market collusion and claiming that Facebook and Google agreed to cooperate if placed under regulatory supervision. Focused on.

The lawyer also accused Facebook and Google of being involved in illegal advertising transactions, the latter leveraging its monopoly on the ad technology business by helping Facebook make better bids at ad auctions. , Make Facebook content more visible in Google Ads.

“Facebook has long supported fair and transparent advertising auctions, where all bidders compete at the same time and the highest bidders win,” a Facebook spokeswoman said in an email statement. Stated. “Non-exclusive bidding agreements between Facebook and Google, and similar agreements with other bidding platforms, have helped to intensify the competition for advertising.”

According to discussions between Facebook employees in 2019, the company had problems matching users with Apple’s Safari browser. Google said Facebook’s user match rate is the same as other advertising auction parties, but Facebook employees help search companies better recognize those users. He said he was ready to use Javascript.

The story continues

The Attorney General claimed that Facebook essentially invited Google into the deal, but Google denied the proceedings.

Google and Apple representatives did not return an insider’s request for comment on Sunday.

In recent years, Apple has stepped up its commitment to user privacy. In 2018, Apple introduced privacy protection measures for products such as Safari. This required the website to require the user to have tracking privileges and to destroy the cookie if the site was not accessed within 30 days.

This summer, Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency tool. This tool encourages users to opt in or out of tracking various applications. This has had a huge impact on companies such as Facebook. The Safari Privacy Report also details how websites track users.

The three companies were at the center of some antitrust debates in the face of government regulators and mutual action. The Federal Trade Commission filed a proceeding against Facebook alleging that the company monopolized power in the social networking market, but the proceeding was dismissed by a federal judge in June. Facebook also reportedly was preparing an antitrust proceeding against Apple regarding App Store rules, saying Apple was suffocating third-party app developers.

Congress also announced five technology regulation bills in June. Specifically, it targets “Big Four” (Facebook, Google, Apple, Amazon). The bill will provide regulators with more ways to ensure that tech companies do not retain excessive market power.

(This story has been updated to reflect in the third paragraph that Facebook and Google, not Apple, have reportedly agreed to work together).

