Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 6: Difference!





Yes, Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro are officially released and will be available from October 28th. But what’s the difference from the previous model of American gloves, the Pixel 5? Here are some elements that have been developed to give you a clearer picture of the evolution of scope on Google:

After waiting a few months, it was officially announced that Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro had been the subject of so many leaks before the presentation, but there was little chance of surprise. However, a lot of time has passed since Google Pixel 5, and the midrange model has been awarded premium and toprange qualifications, so American Gloves seems to have revised its strategy. Let’s take a look at the differences between last year’s Pixel 5 and the new Pixel 6.

Let’s start with the design of two smartphones that have nothing to see at all. While the Pixel 5 was very compact, very calm and available only in matt black, the Pixel 6 has the shape of a traditional smartphone, except that the rear optics are particularly noticeable and prominent. I have more. The Pixel 5’s camera unit is very unobtrusive, but the Pixel 6’s camera unit in the back corner extends across the width of the phone. The dimensions range from 144.7×70.4x8mm to 158.6×74.8×8.9mm and weigh 151 grams and 207 grams. Pixel 6 is available in gray or black.

Brand new Pixel 6 edge tip

The Pixel 6 has a Google Tensor chip, so it has nothing to do with performance. This is waiting for initial testing and should provide excellent performance for the midrange Soc Snapdragon 765G installed on the Pixel 5. The two have the same storage capacity as 8GB of internal memory: 128GB with no possibility of further progress with a micro SD memory card. The battery is larger on the Pixel 6, over 600 mAh, and has a higher charge capacity in terms of speed supporting 30 watts compared to 18 watts on the Pixel 5. You can still rely on wireless charging and reverse charging. In terms of connectivity, both are 5G, but the Pixel 6 offers Wi-Fi 6E over the Pixel 5’s Wi-Fi 5. This is due to the slow speed and weak doors.

Pixel 6 big notch

Who says the larger the size, the larger the notch? This is certainly the case for the Pixel 6, which benefits from a 6.4-inch OLED screen compared to the Pixel 5’s 6-inch with the same definition, both HDR compatibility, and the same refresh rate up to 90Hz. Finally, in the photo part, there are two 16 and 12 mg apixel sensors on the back of the Pixel 5. The Pixel 6 needs to rely on the same 12 mg apixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, but on the optically stabilized 50 mg apixel main module. For selfies, the lens is the same on both devices, 8mgapixel. Pixel 6 takes advantage of photo editing features such as a magic eraser and the ability to optimize skin tone.

