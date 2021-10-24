Alexandria’s business continues to revolutionize pharmacy automation





Members of the Rotary Club of Alexandria began automating American pharmacies here in central Louisiana at a weekly luncheon.

“In the 1960s, Jim Bakker endorsed the ideas of engineers Walter Pearson and Kearney Hurst, and in decades they built a very good business,” said Manchac, a pharmacy automation business. “Monroe Milton, President of Technologies, said. Based in Alexandria.

The business then became Baker APS in the late 1990s, and Milton worked before launching Manchac Technologies in 2006. One-third of his staff also worked at Baker APS and the pharmaceutical company McKesson.

“Many amazing innovations really defined the industry, especially in the 1970s and 1980s,” Milton said.

Relatively modern applications have also helped Manchac Technologies revolutionize the industry.

Manchac Technologies has developed a unique pharmacy workflow solution, the DOSIS system. Build a dispensing tower that looks like a vending machine.

“Manchac Technologies is another unique success story for Louisiana Central in manufacturing,” said Ruff Jones, Executive Director of Industry at Louisiana Central. “Their team combines innovation, technology and manufacturing to develop products that meet their unique niche. Their systems are designed and built here and sent to customers across the country. Manufacturing Month, It’s a great opportunity to celebrate their story and their impact on our area. ”

“What we’re doing is building these automated robots and the software that drives them to help these closed-door blister card pharmacists,” Milton said. “We didn’t invent this format. It’s been around since the 1960s, but we’re helping to automate it and do it in a more efficient way.”

A blister card is a packet in which tablets are individually wrapped.

Closed-door pharmacies are pharmacies that operate in environments such as nursing homes, hospitals, and correctional facilities. Their customers operate more like retail pharmacies than retail pharmacies, rather than regular pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS.

Their customers take certain medications and turn them into specific prescriptions for patients, such as those who are caring for or orthodontic.

This is important because most care patients receive about 15 different prescriptions and medical staff need to administer those medications accurately and in a timely manner daily.

“If you look at the average patient with 15 different prescriptions, there are prescriptions twice a day, three times a day, and those blister cards are stacked in the individual patient’s medical cart,” Milton said. Mr. says.

It also adapts the product to a workflow tailored to the needs of the customer.

“If they serve mental health patients, it’s a lot of group homes,” Milton said. “There are 6 patients here and 10 patients. All of these facilities want to fill their prescriptions differently.”

Automation should be done in a configurable way so that staff don’t have to keep track of it every month. By not doing it manually, customers can save money.

He said Manchac handles about 300 closed-door pharmacies nationwide. 500 dispensing towers are distributed to customers nationwide. And they have both small and large customers.

According to Milton, the market penetration is about 10%, so there is less competition and more opportunities for growth.

He said the development of high-tech hardware, software, design, assembly and support work took place here in Alexandria and has since been distributed across the country.

“We generate income from all over the country and pour it into the Central Louisiana economy,” Milton said.

And because it’s serviced by a monthly subscription program, customers don’t have to promise capital.

They can sign up and if that doesn’t work for them or their business needs change, they will return it, “Milton said.

Manchac Technologies is one of the industries doing this. Milton said it is rarely done in hardware.

It was the game changer that helped them overcome the pandemic, as they served nursing homes that were hit hard by COVID because they didn’t want to unite their families.

Milton started the company from scratch with many ups and downs in the 15 years since the company was in operation. In 2018, they were able to redefine and restructure and have had a good year for the third consecutive year.

He said they had a lot of local support and are currently spending $ 15 million on the Central Louisiana economy.

“We have 75 employees, 55 of whom are based here in downtown,” Milton said. “Twenty people are far apart and scattered in countries that do things like services and sales.”

Manchac Technologies has over $ 6 million in salaries and benefits.

He said it was not only manufacturing operations, but also technology and hardware that made their services valuable to their customers.

“It’s exciting to be able to do this kind of work here in Central Louisiana,” Milton said.

