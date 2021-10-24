Google’s Australian SME Campaign via Emotive





Through Emotive, Google has launched a campaign to emphasize support for Australian SMEs and the people behind them.

Last year, digital platforms helped 1.3 million SMEs connect with their customers and grow digitally. And when Google helps small businesses grow, so do their people.

This is the message of the campaign created by Emotive and supervised by UNCLE of AIRBAG.

The campaign tells the story of three small business employees, Henry from Toms Outdoors, Enrico from DRNKS, and Bek from Buone Notti Backyard Glamping, each of whom has their own career, thanks to companies working to grow online. And how they benefited from the pandemic. ..

Emotional Creative Director Rupert Taylor: Business-centric campaigns usually tell the story of the founder, how they overcome adversity, grow their business, and are now successful. Real people, and how growth is good for their lives.

Richard Flanagan, Director of Business and Brand Marketing at Google Australia: The challenges posed to Australian SMEs and their employers over the past 18 months are immeasurable.

“I’m really proud to have achieved this work when Australia reopened. Each has a positive impact due to the fact that the business they work in has grown with the little help of Google’s products and tools. A heroic work about the story of three Australians who received it.

The national campaign starts today and will be digital, printed and OOH.

Credit Client: Google Australia Business and Brand Marketing Director: Richard Flanagan Brand Marketing Manager: Rebecca Mason Brand Marketing Manager: Katy Pilar Brand Studio Manager APAC: Claudia Cristovao Creative Agency: Emotive CEO: Simon Joyce Manager Partner / Strategy Manager: Michael Hogg Senior Strategist: Anna-Claire Clendon Business Director: Monika Vidovic Creative Director: Rupert TaylorArt Director: Amanda Alegre Senior Producer: Petra Valent Editor: Alex Guterres Production Company: Airbag Director: UNCLEDOP: Aaron McLisky ACS Managing Partner: Adrian Bosich Executive Producer : Martin Box Producer: Karen Sproul Sound: Electric Sheep Music Music Arrangement: Helena C Mount Executive Producer: Kate Stenhouse

