Crowdfunding for Solar Power Boost Technology – pv Magazine USA

Launch: Heliogen is building a test CSP, and EV maker Aptera is announcing the third alpha version of its solar-powered vehicle.

October 24, 2021 Ryan Kennedy

This week’s Startup Sunday offers three potentially disruptive innovations: solar and electric vehicles.

Crowdfunding solar cell innovation

IntriEnergy has launched an investment campaign in solar cell technology through its crowdfunding platform StartEngine.

The Florida-based company offers a three-step technology that states that it can increase production of traditional solar cells by up to 60%.

Boston rooftop solar.

Image: NREL / SunPower

First, apply an anti-reflective coating to the cell. Next, the company said it could integrate silicon carbide cell technology to absorb a much longer band of light spectrum than regular silicon cells. Finally, install the quantum dots in the cell. This will increase production by an additional 10% by optimizing current mobility.

IntriEnergy said it will offer the benefits of energy density and reduce the cost of energy production. This is especially valuable in space-constrained urban areas and rooftops.

Concentrate on concentrating solar power generation

Heliogen is moving forward to build a 5 MW Demonstration Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) plant in California for Australian oil and gas company Woodside Petroleum. The AI-backed CSP plant uses vision software to accurately angle the mirrors and reflect sunlight to a single target, enabling high-temperature energy storage.

Image: Heliogen

Commercial-scale facilities can provide cement, steel, and petrochemicals with heat that can replace fossil fuels in industrial processes, Heliogen said.

The two said they plan to jointly sell Heliogens modular CSP technology in Australia and the United States.

Upterrace Final Alpha

EV startup Aptera has announced the Luna model of a solar electric vehicle. Based in San Diego, Aptera is currently in the beta phase of development and is looking to deliver in 2022.

The latest design features a silver exterior and earth tones interior. According to Aptera, the range of vehicles can be up to 1,000 miles, thanks to a diamond-shaped solar cell on the roof that can deliver 700 W of electricity.

Luna, like a spaceship, looks out of this world. Played the role of a cameo in the restart of Star Trek. See here:

