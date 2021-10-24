Is it possible to replace this Photoshop feature with the Google Pixel 6 Magic Eraser?





Published October 24, 2021 at 2:37 pm

Google Pixle 6 Magic Eraser demo video on the internet

This week, Google launched the Pixel 6 series worldwide with a variety of new AI-based cameras and editing capabilities. This pops up a hands-on video showing Google’s Magic Eraser tool, suggesting that Pixel 6 owners may not need Photoshop after all. Like Photoshop’s Healing Brush, Magic Eraser removes “distractions” and background objects from your photos with just a few taps.

First, watch the hands-on demo video

It’s hard to believe how good Pixel 6’s new Magic Eraser feature is for the people behind the image.

Here is that special little video demo! I’m sure it will catch my eye. Powered by the amazing AI processing and Tensor chipset of the Pixel 6 6 Pro. # Pixel6Launch pic.twitter.com/zV79CpHAB4

Ishan Agarwal (@ ishanagarwal24) October 20, 2021 How do I use the Magic Eraser tool on Pixel6?

Open the Google Photos app and select the photo you want to edit. next,[編集]Tap an option,[マジック消しゴム]Choose. The tool detects and outlines the objects you want to delete (potential distractions).[すべて消去]You can tap or select individual objects. If the selected object is not selected, you can manually circle and erase the element.

Magic Eraser uses machine learning to predict images

When you circle the element you want to delete, Magic Eraser uses machine learning to figure out exactly what you’re trying to delete and predict what the pixel would look like if nothing distracted you. .. The Magic Eraser is said to be built on a range of editing features, including sky photos and smart portrait suggestions.

The camera features of Pixel 6 are:

Apart from the Magic Eraser, Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have a variety of interesting camera and editing features such as Face Ambler and Motion Mode, which are advertised to bring movement to shots with options such as Action Pan and Action Pan. there is. Long exposure. The Real Tone feature, on the other hand, provides accurate images of different skin tones.

The Pixel 6 series boasts a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 has a 50MP (f / 1.9) primary sensor and a 12MP (f / 2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pixel 6 Pro has a similar camera layout, but with the addition of a 48MP (f / 3.5) telephoto lens that supports 4x optical zoom. Selfie photos have 8MP (f / 2.0) and 11.1MP (f / 2.2) front cameras, respectively. It also supports up to 4K video recording at 30fps.

Remember, the phone has an AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 lineup features a slim bezel, aluminum frame, IP68 rated build quality, and a punched hole design with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Pixel 6 features a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD + (1080×2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen, and the Pixel 6 Pro features a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD + (1440×3120 pixels) curved LTPO AMOLED display. They are each offered in three color options.

They run on the Android 12 operating system

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro feature a Tensor chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former has a 4,614mAh battery and the latter has a 5,003mAh battery. This duo supports 30W wired and up to 23W wireless fast charging. Launch Android 12 and support the latest connection options.

