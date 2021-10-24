Enhance your potential with Gold Pegs and the Natec Network





As a local partner of the global Natec network, Gold Peg is committed to providing new and innovative cooking techniques right next to foodpro 2021 and stand D1.

In fact, Gold Peg currently offers more than 30 food manufacturing systems that keep customers at the forefront of food manufacturing technology around the world.

Our new innovations include:

All-new batch cooking options with ShearTherm and FreeTherm equipment Advanced mechanical batches to produce traditional products such as pasta filata / mozzarella cheese using a unique finisher that leads M4E innovation to create dispersions and emulsions with magnet technology Our unique ventiling approach to implementing new processes, raw material usage and final product quality projects that combine and continuous machinery to optimize plant productivity.

In addition, our foundational innovation, RotaTherm, will be on display at our stands in a pilot-scale format. This system is the world leader in direct steam continuous cooking and definitely deserves a close-up!

Goldpeg’s latest products, ShearTherm and FreeTherm batch cooking systems, offer cutting-edge technology to help companies grow their businesses. ShearTherm is designed with the flexibility of high shear mixing for recipes with high powder content etc. to achieve homogeneous, fully hydrated, blended and cooked products. The versatile and cost-effective FreeTherm is designed to blend, cook and degas a variety of foods.

Gold Peg MD Simon Donnelly only reveals the step change innovation when he lifts the hood of his new batch cooker. We are excited about the performance they can bring to the Australian food manufacturing market.

Gold pegs offer pasteurization and customizable cooking solutions to meet UHT demand, with production rates ranging from 100 kg / h up to 10,000 + kg / h.

Australian food manufacturers now have access to global experience and expertise throughout the Natec network, along with a range of new extended batch cookers through Gold Pegs. Together we turn opportunities into results.

Meet us at foodpro 2021, stand D1 and discuss optimizing your potential.

