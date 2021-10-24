Budget 2021: Rishi Sunak has worked on the NHS waiting list and announced a $ 6 billion investment to improve hospital digital technology.Political news





With this week’s budget, Rishi Sunak promises to work on the NHS waiting list across the UK and invest $ 6 billion to improve the use of digital technology in hospitals.

The Prime Minister announced £ 5.9 billion in a statement Wednesday, reducing the backlog of non-emergency tests and procedures, and at least 100 “one-stop shop” community diagnostics to help people awaiting clinical tests such as MRI. We plan to support the center. , Ultrasound and CT scan.

According to the Treasury, the efficiency and security of the front-line NHS will also be enhanced by a £ 2.1 billion investment to modernize digital technology and free up valuable NHS staff time.

Image: Nearly 6 million people in the UK are waiting for regular hospital treatment to begin-a record high

Millions of patients awaiting diagnostic tests and non-emergency surgery will benefit from a £ 6 billion injection, Sunak told MP.

This is a record high, as it has been revealed that nearly 6 million people in the UK are waiting to begin regular hospital treatment.

Health Minister Sajid Javid warned that “normal business is not enough.”

The latest NHS England figures released earlier this month show that a total of 5.7 million people were waiting for regular hospital treatment to begin at the end of August. This is the highest number since the record began in August 2007.

Of these, about 9,754 have been waiting for more than two years to start treatment in the hospital. This is more than three times the 2,722 people who have been waiting for more than two years in April.

Some of them are waiting for hip and knee replacement and cataract surgery.

Image: Rishi Sunak says investment will be “breakthrough” for patient care

The NHS England has instructed hospitals to eliminate all waits of more than two years by March 2022.

On Wednesday, Snack will provide funding to support the goal of providing approximately 30% more selective activity between 2024 and 25 compared to pre-pandemic levels.

A total of £ 2.3 billion in funding packages will be used specifically to transform diagnostic centers across the UK, along with 100 “one-stop shop” units in addition to the 44 already announced.

The Treasury says the center will transform the screening process for millions of patients, making it easier for them to perform the tests and scans they need near their homes.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

The NHS feels pressure as the number of COVID cases increases

This is expected to help detect cancer and other life-threatening conditions as soon as possible, with the goal of ultimately saving more lives.

The Treasury hopes the center will help clear most of the existing test backlogs caused by the pandemic by the end of Congress.

The prime minister says investment “changes the game.”

“We promise to get medical services back on track and ensure that no one is waiting for important tests or treatments,” Sunak said.

“This is a breakthrough investment in the NHS, providing patients with the support they need and ensuring the right buildings, equipment and systems to ensure that the NHS is suitable for the future.”

“We will do whatever it takes to get people the treatment they need as soon as possible,” Javid said.

“This £ 6 billion investment will help provide millions of checks, scans, and procedures to patients across the country,” he said.

Image: Health Minister Sajid Javid warned that the NHS could not return to “business as usual”

“It’s not enough to do business as usual, so reform care with more community diagnostic centers, new surgery hubs, and the latest technology to help restore NHS services by working on waiting lists. To do.”

Settlements to reduce treatment backlogs are also expected to include £ 1.5 billion for new surgical hubs to address increased bed capacity, equipment, and waiting time for elective surgery.

Each hub will have four to five surgical theaters, the total of which will be added to the £ 500m capital investment already promised by the government in 2021-22 to help restore selective services.

As part of the £ 2.1bn ring fenced for new technology, the improved IT system will help NHS staff access the fastest broadband and digital records.

Snack promised to do “whatever he needed” to support his family with his living expenses in advance of his speech at the House of Commons this week.

Use Chrome Browser for a more accessible video player

Early boosters “will not solve the problem”

Some of his promises that have already been announced include:

• £ 1.4bn to encourage foreign investment in UK companies and attract foreign talent

• £ 700m will be spent primarily on the new post-Brexit border and immigration system, as well as the new maritime patrol fleet.

• Victim Service, Security and Prosecutor’s Office £ 435m

• £ 560m for adult math coaching to improve computing power

• 6 months extension of COVID recovery loan scheme until June 2022

The budget will be delivered after PMQ on Wednesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/budget-2021-rishi-sunak-announces-6bn-investment-to-tackle-nhs-waiting-lists-and-improve-digital-tech-in-hospitals-12443367 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos