Why Residents Refuse to Shoot Home Complex in Google Street View





Jakarta-

Khairul Anam protested the actions of Google Street View (GSV), which took a picture of his estate in the Tangerang area. Khairul refused because the road used was resident-only and inaccessible.

“Again, my complex has no access, only one gate, and is used only by residents. So why Google and its partners are complex homes, gardens, and streets. Do you take a picture of? “Kyleul told reporters on Sunday (October 24, 2021).

Kylelu explained that his estate was not a public road. He immediately asked a GSV officer to remove the photo of the complex.

The photo deletion contract has been approved. However, the next day, Khairul discovered that a complex with details of the road and terrace of the house was entered in Google Street View.

“Then I asked him to delete the photo, and he wanted because he knew it wasn’t a public road, my complex is a single gate and a public road There are only 20 homes instead. I thought the problem was solved. There are displays, completed road details, terraces, etc., “he said.

Khairul emphasized that his estate has no access and only one gate. He also refused to accept Google’s actions to photograph his home or the homes of other residents without permission.

“Again, my complex has no access, only one gate, and is used only by residents. So why Google and its partners are complex homes, gardens, and streets. Do you take a picture of? “Kyleul said.

Khairul said GSV officials have received support permits from the Presidential Staff Office (KSP). The letter submitted by the GSV officer was signed by Deputy IV of White House Chief of Staff Eko Sulistyo, according to Khairul. The letter was signed on August 10, 2018.

“At that time, a Honda HR-V car entered a complex with cameras and other equipment. When I asked, he admitted that he had permission from a security guard who knew nothing about the GSV car. Permit, he handed me a letter when asked. Assistance from KSP Deputy Officer, “said Khairul.

“Who has approved @googleindonesia to take pictures anywhere” for free “? Deputy Chief of Staff Eko Sulistyo. The letter of support was signed on August 10, 2018. I also take a picture of the letter. @Googleindonesia #GoogleLanggarPrivasi “said Khairul.

In 2018, Eco is known to have served as Deputy IV of the White House Chief of Staff. But now he is no longer in the office.

Khairul said the letter was a form of Google’s support for conducting GSV in the context of the 2018 Asian Games, and Khairul was surprised and questioned his relationship with the complex in which he lived. Did.

“This is a support letter to Google for implementing GSV for the success of the 2018 Asian Games. What does it have to do with my complex?” He said.

Khairul wondered why GSV used the KSP support letter to enter his settlement and take pictures in the context of the Asian Games. He also asked Google to block access or remove the results of complex mappings.

“They also entered the settlement to take pictures using a letter of support from the KSP’s adjutant in the context of the Asian Games,” Khairul said.

“Delete the results of my complex mapping to PT Kelly Services Indonesia and @googleindonesia. What does my complex have to do with the success of the Asian Games, which I used as an excuse to take pictures, not on public roads? No. Private areas are arbitrary. # GoogleLanggarPrivasi “he added.

detikcom tried to contact KSP. However, there was no response from KSP until this news was announced.

(Whn / eva)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-5780662/alasan-warga-tolak-kompleks-rumah-difoto-untuk-google-street-view The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos