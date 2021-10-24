Israel’s largest hospital participates in SciTech project to develop digital health simulation hub in New Jersey





The Israels Sheba Medical Center is working with the Liberty Science Center (LSC) in New Jersey to develop a high-tech hospital simulation space focused on digital health and home care solutions.

We wanted to bring all the technologies together in one space to see how they work in the medical environment and across the medical team. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Medical Officer and Chief Innovation Officer at Sheba Medical Center, said the space will allow businesses to enter and help design the future. COVID has given us the opportunity to accelerate innovation, especially digital health solutions. There are many more.

Jersey City’s $ 300 million innovation campus, called SciTech Scity, spans 30 acres and acts as a hub for science, technology, innovation and education. The first phase of SciTech Scity is expected to begin in late 2023 and 2024.

As part of a partnership with Sheba Medical Center, Israeli medical technology will be exhibited at a state-of-the-art simulation facility in New Jersey. As the city’s first innovation partner and international tenant, Sheba will transform one floor of the eight-story SciTech Scity into Liberty ARC HealthSpace 2030 to develop a simulation space. Sheba Medical Center leverages the expertise of its own medical simulation center in Tel HaShomer near Tel Aviv.

The simulation space explores technologies that integrate sensing, monitoring, AI, communication, augmented reality, and robotic tools. The solution focuses on promoting a healthy life and fairness of health and addressing chronic illnesses such as diabetes at home.

Advances in digital health and home care promise to help people everywhere, but these advances especially help poorly serviced people who do not have easy access to professional care, LSC said. Paul Hoffman, President and CEO, said. Sheva is the largest hospital system in the Middle East and one of the top 10 hospitals in the world. We are pleased that they are affiliated with us.

Hoffman added that new technologies, products and businesses born from Liberty ARC HealthSpace 2030 are expected to create jobs in Jersey City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.algemeiner.com/2021/10/24/israels-largest-hospital-joins-scitech-project-to-develop-digital-health-simulation-hub-in-new-jersey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos