Google Pixel 6 Pro Review





One of the long-awaited smartphones of the year, the Pixel 6 Pro, was officially announced last week and received one for a review of the Stormy Black color. However, you can choose between two options: Cloudy White and Sorta Sunny.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro retail package includes a USB-C cable, quick switch adapter, SIM ejector tool, and some documentation. Google followed in Apple’s footsteps and removed the power adapter from the retail package.

That said, the Pixel 6 Pro is powered by Google’s homemade Tensor chip, which is one of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s headline features. The SoC is paired with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and you have the option to buy a smartphone with 256GB or 512GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Pixel 6 Pro runs Android 12 out of the box and promises a 3-year Android version update and at least 5 years of security updates.

The smartphone is built around a 6.7-inch curved LTPO OLED display with a resolution of 3,120×1,440 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus and has a central punch hole for the 11.1MP camera. Fingerprint scanner to unlock your phone without a password.

The back of the Pixel 6 Pro is very interesting. There’s a horizontal “bar” that stretches across the width of the phone, reminiscent of the Nexus 6P. It is equipped with an LED flash, several sensors, and 3 cameras (50MP primary (with OIS), 48MP telephoto, 12MP ultra wide).

Camera features on the Pixel 6 Pro include face umbrella, motion mode, real tone, and magic eraser. The last one helps to remove the background object from the photo.

The Google Pixel 6 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W wired and 23W wireless charging. It can also be used to charge other devices wirelessly.

If you don’t have a compatible 30W + PD adapter, you can buy one from the Google Store. The Google Store advertises that the Pixel 6 Pro’s battery can be charged from flat to 50% in about 30 minutes. It’s clear that we’ll be testing it along with the rest of the Pixel 6 Pro’s features, so stay tuned for a full review.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gsmarena.com/google_pixel_6_pro_in_for_review-news-51558.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos