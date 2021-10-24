Facebook struggled to curb unpleasant content in India: Report





Facebook is struggling to curb offensive content in India, according to a document from a former Facebook employee obtained by the Associated Press.

These documents were part of a file that was handed over to Congress and provided to the Securities and Exchange Commission by former Facebook employee and whistleblower Franceshausen, who testified in a Senate panel earlier this month.

Haugen testifies how Facebook-owned Instagram content affects children’s mental health, saying Facebook is more profitable than implementing safeguards to minimize harmful content. Insisted.

Internal documents date back to 2019 and March 2021 to show that Facebook is not keeping up with false information and offensive content in India.

The wire service reported that the Silicon Valley giant had known about the problem for years, and the document raised a question as to whether enough was done to mitigate such content online. To do.

One of the issues detailed in the AP report was that Facebook did not have enough moderators to speak Hindi or Bengali to prevent false information or offensive content. The company has labeled the language as a priority for automating violations of hostile speech.

According to AP, in 2019 one employee created a completely new Facebook account in India and saw what was recommended in the feed without prior bias.

Employees created the page after a radical attack that killed 40 Indian soldiers.

The account, which was valid for three weeks, “has become an almost constant barrage that polarizes nationalist content, misinformation, violence and bloodshed,” he said.

The recommended content received by employees is reported to be Islamic aversion and contains fake news.

In other cases, false information about Islam became popular on the platform, according to AP, but was not removed for days.

The Government of India has previously expressed concern about Facebook’s moderation policy.

In September, New Delhi legislators’ penalties summoned the company’s top executives in India, responding to allegations that the platform did not properly implement hate speech rules after a riot that killed several people.

The Wall Street Journal reported in August that Facebook employees opposed platform coercion and applied hate speech rules to members of the Narendra Modi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Facebook has invested heavily in technology to find hate speech in a variety of languages, including Hindi and Bengali, the company told The Associated Press.

Hate speech to groups left out of society, including Muslims, is on the rise worldwide. According to a Facebook spokeswoman, we are strengthening our enforcement and are committed to updating our policies as hate speech evolves online.

Hill is asking Facebook for comment.

