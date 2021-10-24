Google has filed antitrust complaints by creating a format that slows down AMP pages and prevents header bids.





A new unedited complaint against Google claims that search giant Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) will dramatically improve mobile web performance when it launches in 2015, and in fact limits ads. It was a scheme that forced publishers to use the format in order to do so. Dollars not spent on their own ad exchange.

A complaint filed by Texas, primarily on behalf of the 12 Republican states, claims that Google has slowed down page load speeds that don’t use AMP, making AMP a better comparative boost.

Restricting non-AMP ads will slow down header bidding. Google uses it to blame header bids for being too late. ” “Header bidding falsely claimed that if executed incorrectly, it could increase web page latency and create security flaws. Internally, Google employees [publicly] Justify [Google] According to the complaint, something is slowing down. “

The proceeding, which cites Google’s internal documents, was originally filed on September 9, and has been extensively edited. However, a Manhattan judge’s decision forced the release of a little-edited version on Friday.

Until this article was published, Google wasn’t responding to Search Engine Lands comment requests.

Target header bids. At the heart of the problem is header bidding. This is an advertising practice that allows publishers to place inventory on multiple exchanges at once. This is a way to avoid bidding with Google’s waterfall approach and often prefers Google’s advertising servers. Publishers generally prefer header bidding because it can increase revenue and transparency.

However, header bidding requires the publisher to place JavaScript on the page to trigger the auction, and the AMP page does not support that JavaScript.

To address the threat of header bidding, Google created Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP), a framework for developing mobile web pages, making AMP essentially incompatible with JavaScript and header bidding. Did. The complaint then claims that Google used its power in the search market to effectively force publishers to use AMP.

Terrible prosecution of AMP. The complaint that publishers have a love / hate relationship with AMP is not a mistake. The premise itself goes against the publisher’s instinct. AMP requires you to create a version of your content on a server that you don’t own, using a template with limited control. The trade-offs meant improving the mobile user experience and making it more likely to appear in top stories, which are placements that can generate a lot of traffic. With AMP, it’s very difficult to track users who navigate between AMP and non-AMP pages on your site, which can have a huge impact on your internal analytics.

However, the complaint claims that the speed advantage is exaggerated and manipulated because Google claims throttling of non-AMP pages.

All Google employees, developers, SEOs who have been advocating AMP for years … and this is just the tip of the iceberg, Spark Toro founder Rand Fishkin wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this year, Google stopped requiring publishers to use AMP to win top story placements. However, we released the Page Experience Update again this year, claiming that factors such as site speed became a ranking factor. With this combination, publishers were certainly wary of removing the AMP architecture (which is certainly the case for us).

Why do you care? First, these are allegations made in highly political proceedings, and if all of these internal documents are inaccessible, determine if some of these allegations represent a flawed interpretation. It’s difficult to do. But Google’s lack of transparency has always opposed it in terms of public trust.

The proceeding, which is currently one of four antitrust allegations, highlights far more than possible operations on AMP. It also emphasizes allegations of collusion with Facebook, giving social media an unfair advantage in advertising bids. All of this raises concerns about the toxic relationship between Google, the only search platform that is frankly important to publishers, and content creators and search marketers who are trying to fairly compete for placement on that platform. It is backed up. Creators are fed up with the resulting support for Google properties, hijacking of SERP ads, the rise of on-SERP elements that suppress clicks on actual content creators, and rewriting publisher titles.

I’m very tired of google. And unfortunately, I use it to make up a significant part of my life. It makes me sick of my stomach, SEO Samin Sarako wrote in response to a Fiskins tweet.

AMP’s claim is also nervous for publishers who have experienced incredible turmoil in their businesses over the last decade as ads have moved to search and social and reach has become heavily dependent on Google. AMP is known as a way for publishers to have the opportunity to stand on the same level as their competitors. It’s hard to believe that if these claims are true, publishers will trust Google again.

About the Author Henry Powderly is Vice President of Content for Third Door Media, Search Engine Land, Marketing Land, and MarTech Today. With over 10 years of experience as an editorial leader, he is responsible for the organization’s content strategy and event programming.

