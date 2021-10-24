Three companies split $ 1.55 million in NFL helmet challenge





The NFL has awarded the three companies a total of $ 1.55 million in the Helmet Challenge for what appears to be a major leap forward in helmet safety innovation.

Launched in 2019, the challenge aimed to dramatically accelerate the timeline for developing football helmets, better than what NFL players are currently wearing.

By leveraging a wide range of individual and corporate expertise, creativity, and vision, the NFL expects these innovations to revolutionize about four times what is commonly found in helmet design.

It’s very noteworthy for the group to tackle this challenge in a way that has real potential for transfer to football, said Jeff Miller, executive vice president of communications, public relations and policy for the league. So far, I don’t think I’m surprised at the results. It was a hope when we gathered people from different disciplines, different experiences and expertise to tackle this issue.

Ability to be found by people with different backgrounds and different expertise’I can bring this, you can bring it, how to create a better solution than we did ourselves Can you integrate them to do?

The grant will be received by Coride ($ 550,000) in Montreal. Zenith in Detroit ($ 496,500); and Impressions of Denver ($ 454,000). Each teams with experts from different disciplines to look for improved helmet designs and materials.

Impressio has quickly developed a new helmet and liner solution by leveraging its unique, soft, versatile, elastic and energy-absorbing material in combination with 3D printing.

Kollide has developed and optimized a prototype with an energy absorption system. The liner is made of a complex and organic 3D printed mesh.

The Xeniths prototype uses high-performance, durable materials and incorporates a compliant shell, 3D-printed grid carrier, energy control structure, and customizable foam inserts to improve helmet performance and comfort. I am.

Ron Jadischke, chief engineer at Xenith, said the challenge itself was a huge leap forward in helmet innovation and technology. When we got to it, I was a little surprised at how challenging this really was. You might think that you can easily get there if you study with enough brains, but that was a real challenge. Getting to the place we got required some deep innovations in both materials and construction.

The place they have reached is a place of solid progress in this area, and much more will happen in the future. As Miller says, the challenge can result in a much safer helmet repeat, but the player was unable to leave the locker room with the helmet in his head.

The goal is a safer, more comfortable and versatile helmet that is relatively easy to manufacture and ultimately applies to colleges and young people beyond professional football.

Franck Le Naveaux, Kollides project coordinator and former boxer, says that the task we want to do is improve the material. Most of what we have developed is a virtual design and test platform, and we’ve learned a lot about how mesh structures work, but there’s still a lot to discover and tweak.

One area where these three projects can provide future support is position-specific helmets. The NFL has prioritized that, but the different impacts that players have in different positions make the solution a daunting task.

But it’s not impossible.

Chris Yakacki, president and CTO of Impressio, thinks this is a future outlook, but says it’s still a difficult hill to climb. We all take an approach that allows us to quickly adjust the spots in and around the helmet. We create them daily in the lab and make these iterations at an extreme pace. It can be repeated 3-4 times a week.

One helmet should not fit all and one test should not fit all. Get more information in this position to say that these places are attacked more often. You can then use the model and test equipment to simulate and optimize not only common test criteria, but also very specific position criteria.

Miller says he is enthusiastic about the current dynamics.

Innovation seems to be well-established, and bringing new ideas from more competitors, entrepreneurs, or small businesses will only accelerate it, he said.

Add Yakacki:

Looking at the phone 10 years ago, “What’s that? I think that’s what we’re trying to feel about helmets at the same time. What we can design and how fast we can do it. It will be on the short horizon.

