Man used a fraudulent Covid loan with a $ 57,000 Pokemon card





Screenshot: Pokemon

Vinath Oudomsine, from Dublin, Georgia, has been accused by a federal prosecutor of fraudulently applying for an Economic Injury and Disaster Loan (EIDL). The man claimed to be in business, but reportedly spent most of his money on rare Pokemon cards instead.

According to a Telegraph report, Oudomsine was accused by authorities of applying for a loan last year and claims to have run a small business that employs 10 others. Available nationwide, the government loaned more than $ 200 billion to American businesses for the worst-month pandemic salaries, rents / mortgages, utilities, and other regular operating costs. Designed to cover the cost.

He succeeded and was given $ 85,000. The only problem was that the prosecutor claimed he didn’t have such a business and instead spent most of the $ 57,789 loan on a single Pokemon card. He is currently charged with wire fraud and, if convicted, could spend up to 20 years in federal prison and be fined $ 250,000.

You may be wondering, the exact identity of the card has not been disclosed by the prosecutor, but such numbers put it in a prominent company. Looking at its own list released in July, this is the 10th most expensive Pokemon card purchase in history, more than the $ 45,100 spent on Ex Deoxys GOLD STAR HOLO Rayquaza # 107 in December 2020. It will be expensive.

Maybe this guy was a lifelong Pokemon fan and saw the chance to get his dream card and got it. Or perhaps he’s worth how valuable these cards are, given the fact that he was accused of transfer fraud by federal authorities and now lived in an era where all speculative markets were in an unsustainable overdrive. Read too many stories about scams and take action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/feds-say-man-spent-covid-loan-on-57-000-pokemon-card-1847926408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos