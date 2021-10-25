How Alabama Attracts More Entrepreneurs and Start-ups





Alabama’s desire to stimulate economic growth through innovation, entrepreneurship and technology has a clear roadmap to success, thanks to the work of dozens of Alabama’s public and private sector leaders.

These leaders met in Montgomery on October 14th to attend the final meeting of the Alabama Innovation Commission (AIC). This is also known as Alabama’s innovation. Founded in July 2020 by Governor Kay Ivy, this committee develops and implements strategies that promote innovation and entrepreneurship and help attract and retain talent in Alabama.

Bill Poole, Alabama’s chief financial officer and chair of the AIC, said he had to be more strategic. The new economy and the economy of the future will surround technology, innovation and research. We need to take advantage of the opportunities that surround us.

The Alabama Innovation Commission is preparing for the future from Vimeo’s Alabama News Center.

Protem Gregreed, President pro tempore of Jasper, Vice-Chair of Poole and AIC, not only put together a comprehensive action plan, but also worked together to develop key elements of that plan during past sessions. He praised the members of the committee. The creation of Alabama Innovation Corporation is a new entity and achievement that supports state-wide entrepreneurship, local businesses, research and development in existing businesses, and access to advanced technology skills that drive the workforce of the future. It’s at the top of the list.

For good reason, Reed said he did a great job as an innovation committee.

We focus on Alabama’s business, the Alabama Legislature, and focus on the ideas and high-tech growth of this entrepreneurial ecosystem to keep Alabama’s most talented people. The fact that this conversation was much higher than the one in Alabama is truly the greatest achievement.

Reed and Poole said the AIC was successful, thanks to the contributions of both public and private sector leaders. Alabama Vice President of Foreign Affairs and Chair of the AIC Advisory Board, Sieg Smith, is working with the support of the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, a public policy think tank that promotes the principles of personal, economic and political freedom. Said it was strengthened. The group, led by Dr. Condoleezza Rice (former US Secretary of State and member of the AIC Advisory Board) from Alabama, submitted a set of growth ideas and policy recommendations to AIC in May.

According to Smith, the partnership between the Hoover Institution and Stanford University, led by Dr. Rice, and the recommendations made through the research and data they provide are very proud and exciting. We have provided some recommendations that we believe will make a big difference in the growth of this innovative and technology-based ecosystem.

Some of the recommendations approved by committee members for inclusion in the final report include:

Create a retention program for talent in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) at the University of Alabama. Create an accelerator program to educate students and faculty on the transition of academic research, business ideas, and technology from ideas to licensed products. Remove barriers so that university faculty can become a startup stakeholder. Create and / or support programs designed to increase STEM and entrepreneurship offerings in schools from Alabamas Kindergarten to High School. Create a support program to fund nonprofits that provide skill-up / skill-up programming for adults. Market Alabamas, which is growing the innovation ecosystem nationwide. Leverage Alabamas’ outdoor recreation assets as a tool to attract and retain the talent of the workforce. Hosts a world-class summit for entrepreneurs and investors. Develop a community-based mentorship network for founders and business owners. We support efforts to expand high-speed broadband throughout the state. Create a regional innovation hub in Alabama to fund and incentivize collaboration to build and drive an innovation-focused ecosystem. We support efforts to create an open data council to make less sensitive data available to state agencies and the general public. Create R & D state tax credits for specific, high-growth industries. Create a tax credit for angel investors equivalent to 25% of your equity investment in a qualified high-growth business. Create two seed capital funds managed by Alabama Innovation Corporation. Create a $ 2 million annual grant program to provide undiluted working capital (growth capital) for high-growth companies that require additional financing. Alabama Innovation Corporation and the State need to work together to apply for and implement the Federal Small Business Credit Initiative.

According to Poole, it’s exciting to publish a final report with recommendations. The seeds have already been planted and their first shoots have already been seen, but can we marshall their assets, form public-private partnerships and carry out plans that will lead to success? Alabama must not only be in that environment, but be competitive in that environment.

AIC plans to submit its final report to Ivey at the end of October. The full report will be posted on the AIC website innovatealabama.org.

(Courtesy of Alabama News Center)

