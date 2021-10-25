Ramalingam Subramanian of CoinDCX writes that it’s time to realize the potential of digital assets.





Over the past year, we’ve seen how the impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated innovation in the technology sector as people increasingly turn to digital services to address the new reality of the blockade. I did. With a significant pool of IT developers, engineers and entrepreneurs, India’s technology sector has great potential to strengthen its future economy. In particular, the digital asset sector has the potential to bring great benefits to Japan and its people by investing in the industry. India is in a position to benefit socially and economically.

If the government decides that cryptocurrencies are a legitimate asset class, a population of 1.4 billion will become a new form of asset class that could dramatically accelerate India’s economic development and create financial inclusion in the country. You will be able to access it.

Benefits for those who are not banked

As the Internet and smartphones become more widespread across the country, digital assets will allow people without Indian bank accounts access to important money management services such as savings and lending, improve living standards and save communities from poverty. Can play an important role in Digital assets also bring dramatic benefits to the existing financial sector by facilitating more convenient, secure and transparent payments than current systems, providing traceability and convenience in conducting financial exchanges. Improve

Innovation and adoption of blockchain technology activates traditional industries in India, such as the agricultural sector, through the use of microfinance portals, smart contract-based supply chain models, and projects connecting farmers to metropolitan markets. There is a possibility. Through the adoption of these emerging technologies, India is in a position to benefit from continued innovation, job creation, increased investment in the Indian economy and ultimately socio-economic growth factors accelerating India’s urbanization journey. I have.

Need a clear legal stance

As the demand for cryptocurrencies grows and the number of digital natives grows, the development of a clear government definition of cryptocurrencies and other industry-related activities creates a clear legal position on cryptocurrencies in India. Useful for. With this in mind, industry leaders in this sector will support government efforts by maintaining open dialogue and support the development of innovative solutions and frameworks to enhance India’s future growth. I’m ready to do it. Working together to devise smart regulations ensures a secure and equitable system that protects cryptocurrency holdings without impeding the potential of technology. This is important to support the crypto sector in bringing sustainable growth to India’s technology sector, promoting economic development and bringing its benefits to the country.

(The author is responsible for the branding, marketing and communications of CoinDCX, the first Indian cryptocurrency exchange to achieve unicorn status. CoinDCX develops simple cryptocurrency products that are accessible to the general public as well as Educate people to understand crypto-enabled financial services.)

Release Date: Monday, October 25, 2021 0:01 IST

