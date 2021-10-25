Google’s tensor chip is slower than the Apple A12 Bionic, a three-year-old SoC





Before Google officially announced a custom tensor chip, there were rumors that the company wasn’t focused on making this SoC the fastest on the planet. Instead, the release is likely to focus on efficiency more than anything else, and the rumor was true, according to a comparison of this benchmark. Still, it’s terrible to see a flagship chipset that can’t compete with the custom silicon Apple A12 Bionic released three years ago.

Tensors can’t beat the A12 Bionic in both single-core and multi-core tests

A performance comparison provided by 9lekt on Twitter shows scores for Tensor and Geekbench 5 belonging to the A12 Bionic. Sadly, three years ago, Apple chipsets outperformed Tensor in both single-core and multi-core testing. Naturally, these numbers will confuse potential customers. The first thing they ask themselves is why Google doesn’t use Qualcomm as a supplier for Snapdragon 888.

Google cuts Play Store subscription fees for all Android developers to 15%

In this way, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro remain competitive at least with the rest of Android’s flagship smartphone camp. I agree that these numbers aren’t disappointing, but keep in mind that the benchmark results tell only half of the story and what you see doesn’t necessarily lead to actual performance. .. The optimization bit also needs to be considered.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (2021) vs iPhone XS Max (2018) Geekbench Results No Comments pic.twitter.com/a11E4EqAhQ

S Pain is busy irl (@ 9lekt) October 24, 2021

The Qualcomms chipset wasn’t a stranger to overheat, as evidenced when using the Pixel 5a, which doesn’t use San Diego’s flagship flagship SoC. With the tensor, Google could have sacrificed the performance aspects of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but with the added control of both hardware and software, the operating system is a more up-to-date flag than its competitors. A handset with minimal dips and stutter that can work significantly smoothly on the ship.

The disappointing single-core and multi-core scores may also be due to the energy-efficient aspects of Tensor. It’s also possible that Google intentionally wanted to slow down the performance of this chip to provide Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro owners with the best battery life. .. Often, they sift through the hardware specs of their smartphones and are completely impressed with what’s published on paper, but they’re terribly disappointed and alive with the terrible level of software optimization.

Well, the Whitechapel is a 5nm chip with current performance in a PVT unit close to the SD870 and is not trying to rival the SD888. Because Google is focused on ML, raw AI performance is in line with the performance of other major mobile chips. In addition, the Mali GPU is working well under stress.

Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 24, 2021

Google may have a completely different plan than its tensor, but we don’t expect these results to be seen so quickly. Stay tuned for updates to the reader as the first commercial reviews of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are published.

News source: 9lekt

