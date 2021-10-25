



Information about admissions, courses, scholarships, etc …

M.Sc. Satellite data for sustainable development

The University of Strathclyde in Glasgow is looking for a master’s degree. A satellite data course for sustainable development starting in January 2022.

Qualifications: First-class or second-class honors degree (or internationally equivalent degree) in any of engineering, science, public policy, law, and business.

Fees: 21,850 international students.

https://bit.ly/3nhdqIw

Unisys Innovation Program

Unisys Corporation has begun enrolling in the Unisys Innovation Program (UIP), an annual flagship technology project contest for engineering students across India. Open to research students, graduate students, final and final year engineering students in computer science, information technology, and other related streams, it brings together stakeholders across the field of innovation to give students a wealth of experiential learning. Offers. To participate, please visit https://bit.ly/3nkdjw6.

Jamia Millia Islamia joins hands with Learning Spiral

Learning Spiral has recently successfully managed the admissions and regular exam process at Jamia Millia Islamia University through its online application engine UCan Apply and Smart Exam. The association included a variety of exams and assessments, including more than 350 courses, more than 200 entrance exams in more than 40 cities over 20 days, and more than 1,800 regular semester exams to evaluate scholars. Learning Spiral helped Jamia remove manual processes through the university’s management system. As a result, the number of applicants increased by 250% over time. The entire application is hosted on AWS and protected by a powerful disaster recovery system and business continuity plan.

OP Jindal Global University Launches UG and PG Programs

OP Jindal Global University (JGU) recently launched 17 new UG and PG degree programs at 12 schools for academic sessions beginning in 2022. The program is tailored for the implementation of NEP and is an interdisciplinary, intellectually rigorous, and globally engaged education. These courses are taught by over 900 full-time faculty members from 42 countries around the world. For more information, please visit https://jgu.edu.in/.

LSAC manages LSAT-2022 India in January and May

The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) recently announced plans to manage the LSAT-India 2022 in two cycles using an online supervision format. The first will be held on January 15, 2022 and the second will be held from May 9 for 5 days. Registration is accepted. Students can register at discoverlaw.in/register-for-the-test. If you register before December 15, 2021, you will be eligible for the special early discount price of 3499. Registrations after December 15, 2021 will cost 3799.

KCG Institute of Technology Graduation Ceremony

Recently, the 19th graduation ceremony of KCG College of Technology was held on the campus of the university. Chief Guest HE Eric Solheim, a former Norwegian Government Minister, has launched the Fashion Technology School. Ambassador Hans Jacob Friedenland, Ambassador to India of Norway, was the Guest of Honor. 60 rank holders and toppers earned degrees, and 1,467 students effectively earned degrees.

Dr. Meenakshi Gopinath joins the board of directors of Claire University

Claire University recently announced the appointment of Dr. Minaksi Gopinas (Ph. D.) as a member of the board of directors. She is the founder and director of women in security conflict management and peace, an initiative launched in 1999 to promote women’s leadership in South Asia in the areas of international politics, peace, security and diplomacy. .. She is the Honorary Principal of Lady Shreeram University and has been the principal for 26 years.

IIIT-Computer Science Certificate Program for Teachers Initiated by Delhi

Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi) recently launched a computer science certification program for professors. Designed for computer science teachers with engineering (B.Tech / BE) and non-engineering (B.Sc./BCA/MCA) backgrounds, it aims to improve educational capabilities in a variety of computer science disciplines. I am aiming for it.

Pearson begins engineering entrance exam

Pearson VUE has announced the start of the Pearson University Faculty of Engineering Admissions, which is aimed at particularly important college admissions students. It aims to recognize the potential and talent of engineering students in the 2022 college admission cycle. The 3-hour exam consists of 178 multiple-choice questions, including sections on oral, quantitative, abstract reasoning and physics and mathematics. Candidates only need to sit on one entrance exam to enter a university that accepts exam scores. Students can choose to take the exam at the Pearson VUE Certification Test Center or at home through OnVUE, Pearson VUE’s online supervision solution.

