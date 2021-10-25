Based on Google’s results, Kyrie Irving has been removed from the NBA’s Top 75. NBA fans speculate that the Nets star has been removed from the prestigious list because of his beliefs.





Kyrie Irving has long been in the NBA’s headlines because of his Covid-19 stance. And now there is the potential for more fuel for fires.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary, the NBA has released a list of the best 75 players ever. It contained many names, such as Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but some names were omitted, such as Klay Thompson and Dwight Howard.

Fans have been discussing the list since it was released, but new speculation has been added that a particular player (Kyrie Irving), who has recently been in the news, may have been removed from the list. ..

Meanwhile, in Barclays … * Protesters * are attacking something about barricades and missions that are chanting “let Kylie play.” Have fun, Netspic.twitter.com / RaahvvsivT

Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) October 24, 2021

Also read: Anthony Davis, my opinion is not your leader: Kwame Brown accuses LeBron James teammates of not taking charge of the Los Angeles Lakers after strengthening with Dwight Howard

Kyrie Irving may have been removed from the NBA Top 75, according to the NBA Reddit Post

Want to hear something strange? The NBA has released a complete list of the 75 players they chose to include, as well as a video and page containing player profiles.

For example, if you look up the NBA 75 and find Kevin Durant, you’ll be redirected to this page. This page has clips of KD’s best moments over the years.

However, when I try to do the same for Kyrie Irving, I get a blank page. This tweet shows exactly what happens when you search his page.

Is Killy’s page blank? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ 3reZpCbA0t

Ashish Priyadarshi (@ shwiss_26) October 24, 2021

It’s kind of funny to think about, and while there’s probably a lot of speculation about why it’s happening, some wonder if it’s because Kylie has been completely removed from the list. Of course, there is no way to confirm this, and you probably won’t get it. To be honest, the empty pages may be a bug in the system that the NBA will soon fix, but for now, given that Kyrie is very polarized, this is a drama. It will only be added.

Also read: The Lakers need to put Russell Westbrook on the bench as all plays pass through LeBron James and Anthony Davis: Charles Barkley explains why Brody shouldn’t start

