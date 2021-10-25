Google opens new vacancies in many positions, check requirements





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com-US technology giant Google is located in Jakarta, Indonesia and has vacancies in many positions.

Quoting from Google’s career page careers.google.com, there are 23 Google job listings available.

All of these positions have different qualifications for applicants, from educational requirements to the required disciplines such as marketing, advertising, programming and other disciplines.

If you are interested in applying for a job in Google Indonesia, you need to visit Google’s career page https://careers.google.com/locations/jakarta/.

Read also: Komnas Perempuan opens S1 law jobs to confirm positions and requirements

In addition, you should carefully read the qualifications, requirements, and job description listed in the job listing.

Here are some positions regarding Google Indonesia jobs that Kompas.com quoted from its official website:

Get information, inspiration and insights by email.Sign up for email

Industry Manager, Bachelor of Education in Food and Beverages or Other Equivalent Practical Education A minimum of 6 years of experience in marketing or advertising industry or digital media management Trend Manager with fluent English and Indonesian skills, Youtube Shorts Bachelor of Education or Equivalent Experience Creative Experience or Editor For website content, pop culture, music, or news related brands or platforms. A bachelor’s or bachelor’s degree in government and public policy education manager. 10 years of experience in technology and related policies in governments, think tanks, community groups, or related industry associations. Has excellent language skills in English and Indonesian. Bachelor of Education is an Indonesian Marketing Director, Marketing, Indonesia, Philippines, and South Asian Frontier with 8 years of experience in similar fields in either education, media, or technology. The final bachelor’s degree education has 15 years of experience in related fields related to products. Marketing, brand marketing, direct marketing, marketing strategy, or consultant. Has the ability to speak and write fluently in English and Indonesian to support and communicate with clients in Indonesia, the Philippines and South Asia. Customer Solutions Consultant, Data Analysis, Google Cloud Minimum Bachelor of Computer Science, related technical disciplines, or equivalent work experience. Experience in cloud computing, data, information lifecycle management, big data technology sales or professional consulting. Experience in implementing analytical system architecture. Experience in using new technologies, methodologies and solutions in the field of technology. Customer solution consultant, infrastructure modernization, Google Cloud minimal education, computer science bachelor’s degree, related technical disciplines, or equivalent work experience. Experience planning infrastructure modernization as a technical consultant, technical pre-sales engineer, or corporate architect. Experience as an enterprise architect in a cloud computing environment, or equivalent experience in a customer-facing role. Corporate Territory Manager, Customer Solution Consulting, Google Cloud Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, related technical areas, or equivalent work experience. Experience planning infrastructure modernization as a technical consultant, technical pre-sales engineer, or corporate architect. Experience as an enterprise architect in a cloud computing environment, or equivalent experience in a customer-facing role. He has experience in leading IT strategy discussions and designing cloud deployment plans. Account strategist, Google Customer Solutions (English, Indonesian) bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience. He has one year of experience in the sales, media, advertising, e-commerce or digital industries. Can speak and write fluently in English and Indonesian. Technology, advertising, media sales, sales experience in the internet environment. Experience in managing Google Ads and YouTube accounts, managing ads and media campaigns. Experience working with media on multiple platforms (TV, radio, printed matter, sponsors, etc.). You can multitask with experience managing multiple accounts at the same time, paying close attention to the details.

Read also: Check jobs and requirements at BUMN Tirta Jasa

Get daily updates and updates on selected news from Kompas.com. Join the Telegram group “Kompas.com NewsUpdate”. Please click the link https://t.me/kompascomupdate and then join. First, you need to install the Telegram application on your mobile phone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://money.kompas.com/read/2021/10/24/152157626/google-buka-lowongan-baru-di-banyak-posisi-simak-persyaratannya The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos