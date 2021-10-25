Australia’s online privacy bill mandates social media age verification on tech giants, Reddit, Zoom and gaming platforms





The federal government has released an exposure draft that labels the online privacy bill, which hopes to strengthen the protection of Australians’ online privacy through the expansion of national privacy legislation.

“The goal of the bill is to enhance privacy protection, especially in the online arena, without overly impeding innovation within the digital economy,” the federal government wrote in the bill’s description. [PDF]..

Under current law, the federal government can only create two types of binding privacy codes: the Australian Privacy Principles Code (APP) and the Credit Reporting Code.

The bill aims to extend privacy legislation to allow governments to write a third code to regulate three classes of organizations: social media platforms, data brokers, and large online platforms. ..

The proposed Online Privacy (OP) Code is intended to require social media organizations to verify the age of users. Obtain the consent of the child’s parent or guardian before collecting, using, or disclosing personal information about a child under the age of 16. And in our data processing approach, we prioritize acting in the best interests of our children.

According to the government, these requirements apply only to social media class organizations, as they pose a higher risk to children than the risks of data brokers and large online platforms.

“The OP code has stricter requirements on how social media platforms process children’s personal information,” the government said.

According to the bill’s public draft, social media platforms included in the scope of the code include networks such as Facebook, dating apps such as Bumble, online content services such as OnlyFans, online forum sites such as Reddit, online messaging, and video conferences. There are platforms and so on. As a gaming platform that allows WhatsApp and Zoom, and users to chat with each other.

On the other hand, a data mediation organization is an organization that collects personal information from individuals through electronic services other than social media services, or an organization that collects personal information solely or for the sole purpose of disclosing personal information.

“This captures personal information collected online, or organizations that have a business model based on transactions of information obtained from such personal information, such as data obtained from rewards and loyalty programs. We are aiming for it, “says the description.

The final category of large online platforms also includes organizations that provide electronic services and have over 2.5 million Australian users. This is also included in the scope of the code. This means that big tech companies like Apple, Google and Amazon and media sharing platforms like Spotify will have to follow the new code. However, organizations that collect personal information as part of a customer loyalty scheme are exempt from this third category.

The rest of the code, which applies to all three classes of organizations, must take steps to allow individuals to request that they not use or disclose their personal information. However, this requirement does not mean the “right to erase” personal information.

This code also imposes APP requirements on these organizations.

The online privacy bill also aims to impose stronger penalties on organizations that violate user privacy, and violating the code will result in a fine of 10% of the organization’s annual domestic revenue or A $ 10 million. You may be fined the dollar. This proposed A $ 10 million fine is an increase from the current maximum penalty of A $ 2.22 million.

New criminal penalties will also be enforced if an organization fails to comply with the requirements of providing information, providing documents, or recording as needed in connection with an investigation into a user’s privacy breach.

In explaining how the OP code coexists with other codes, the government stated that if an organization is subject to both codes, the application takes precedence over the APP code. However, if your organization is subject to OP and consumer data rights, the consumer data rights rules will prevail to the extent of the discrepancy between the two codes.

The announcement of the bill took place on the platform, from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s social media becoming a coward’s palace to Federal Attorney General Michaelia Cash writing to state counterparts. Followed by various Australian politicians who criticize the high-tech giants about. Request a rewrite of the national defamation law. At the same time, the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission has been investigating the implementation of digital platforms for years.

Cash said Monday morning that the online privacy bill would make Australian privacy more cautious and transparent by online platforms such as social media companies.

“I know Australians are wary of what personal information they provide to large tech companies. We ensure that data and privacy are protected and treated with caution. The bill states. If these companies do not meet, they will be severely punished. That standard. ”

With the exposure draft of the bill announced, the federal government has stated that the code will be collaboratively developed with the Australian Intelligence Commission and the industry, and is seeking feedback specifically on the scope of organizations that need to comply with the OP Code.

The government will accept submissions of online privacy bills until December 3.

