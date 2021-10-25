Android 12 has bugs and some issues, Google Pixel users say





Customers of some Google Pixel smartphones have reported app failures and touch responsiveness issues as a result of the latest version of Android.

The Android upgrade, which Google released earlier this week in many hopes, will improve the user experience by incorporating Google’s new Material You design language and some fundamental enhancements and bug fixes. It was the purpose.

However, there have been online complaints that immediately after updating the Pixel smartphone to Android 12, other frustrating issues such as delays due to the update and no touch screen response began to occur. The problem isn’t limited to a single model, it affects most of the latest Pixel smartphones.

Some of the affected customers have reported issues on the Google Support Forums. This is a good place to start. With the Android 12 installation, a significant number of consumers have reported that Pixel smartphones have gone beyond that point to become unresponsive to touch.

There are also reports of apps crashing after upgrading to the latest version of the Android operating system. After installing the Android 12 update, a few customers have reported that their Pixel smartphones are experiencing battery drain issues in addition to other issues.

In addition to posting comments on the Google Support Forums, some customers visit Twitter to complain about issues they encountered after updating their Pixel smartphone to Android 12 (Oreo).

#Keep the latest Android privacy controls up to date. With #BeCyberSmart, you can take advantage of privacy features such as microphone / camera switching and indicators, a new privacy dashboard, and # Android 12 approximate location permissions. pic.twitter.com/MLaFxFoJjF

— Android (@Android) October 21, 2021

There doesn’t seem to be a specific Pixel model that is having problems. Nonetheless, most of the reports accessible on the internet show that the problem is affecting current Pixel smartphones such as the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

During that time, Google has not officially confirmed any issues with Android 12. However, product experts on the Google Support Forum advise problem customers to boot their devices into safe mode to see if the problem is caused by a third party. application. It doesn’t seem to have had a significant impact on the consumer experience.

Some media outlets have contacted Google for comment on this topic and will update this section as soon as the company responds.

Android 12 was released earlier this week with the introduction of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones after months of beta testing. The MaterialYou design language used in new operating systems modifies the interface at the interface level. There are also new privacy-focused features, such as the option to share an approximate location and a new privacy dashboard that provides a detailed overview of your app’s permission settings.

It’s accessible on all Google Pixel smartphones with Android 12 upgraded Pixel 3 and above. It is also pre-installed on the Pixel 6 line of smartphones.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.technotification.com/2021/10/google-android-12-bugs-issues.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos