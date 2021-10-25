SoftBank Ventures Asia shows that the new Beijing unit is further focusing on Chinese tech start-ups





SoftBank Ventures Asia opened a new subsidiary in China this month. This represents a greater commitment to early-stage venture investment in China since launching a US $ 285 million dedicated fund in 2018.

The company said the new unit will be based in the Japan-China Innovation Cooperation Demonstration Zone in the capital. TechZone is an important plan for China’s five-year blueprint to strengthen leadership in areas such as chip design and smart city infrastructure.

A Beijing-based spokeswoman said the decision to establish a Beijing entity was an independent move by SoftBank Ventures Asia without the involvement of a Japanese parent company and refused to elaborate on the addition of personnel. bottom.

She added that SoftBank Ventures Asia has maintained an investment team in China since 2018. According to the website, 17 funds investing more than 250 global startups in areas such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and smart robotics manage US $ 1.3 billion.

In China, the US $ 285 million China Ventures Fund and other sect invest in start-ups such as mobile phone-sharing power bank maker Energy Monster, e-commerce site Nice, and indoor robot developer Keynon Robotics. It has been.

The “localization” move by SoftBank Ventures Asia could help raise awareness of Beijing’s demonstration zone, which provides support services to Japanese companies involved in testing technology incubation programs and commercial applications of new technologies.

This zone is aimed at start-ups in healthcare development, the digital economy and advanced intelligent manufacturing. According to a China Daily report in August, it aims to provide a foundation for Chinese and Japanese companies to deepen their cooperation.

SoftBank Ventures Asia’s recent activities included a round of financing with other investors such as CICC Capital and Glory Ventures at Chinese robot van maker Neolix in August.

Founded by billionaire Masayoshi Son, the Tokyo-based SoftBank Group operates another technology-focused venture unit called the Vision Fund, which has a capital of over US $ 100 billion.

