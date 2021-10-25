Innovation from the Crisis: How the Pandemic Caused a New Public Security Movement-Hardware





It is clear that COVID-19 will drive long-term innovation across multiple industries.

Politicians will be familiar with the maxim: “Never waste a good crisis,” spoken by Winston Churchill. And usually we don’t.

Australia is particularly adaptable to innovation from the crisis. Although most of the rest of the world fell into recession after the global financial crisis (GFC) 15 years ago, Australia was able to avoid headwinds and sustain economic growth. Major economies can argue.

While the current pandemic and associated state blockades are clearly having a negative impact on the economy, COVID-19 also serves as a foothold for innovation and growth across Australia. As the world becomes more digital, Australia is leading the way with incredible technical success stories such as Canva and Afterpay, paving the way for Australia’s ingenuity.

One of the most promising areas for regional innovation is applying digital technology to solve our greatest public safety and natural disaster challenges. For example, Fireball International is developing satellite and sensor technology to detect embers before they become a fire. Combined with dynamic mapping software and drone technology, this can help prevent our most serious wildfires.

Meanwhile, Victorian police are using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) technology to enable police to quickly scan thousands of license plates to identify dangerous and unauthorized drivers in real time. It is one of.

Australian startup FiberSense also introduced fiber optic technology to CBD in Melbourne during a magnitude 5.9 earthquake. This showed the detailed effects of the earthquake on a building-by-building basis. This homemade technology can also be used to monitor gas, water and electrical infrastructure and quickly fix problems before they become bigger problems.

Motorola Solutions and Goldsmith University in London recently conducted an extensive survey to investigate innovations in public safety and how citizens feel about them. The survey gathered the voices of 12,000 citizens and 50 public security agencies, businesses and industry experts from around the world, including Australia.

The results show that 89% of Australians (higher than the global average of 88%) want advanced technology to change their safety. This is largely driven by our collective experience of pandemics. There, by keeping ourselves, our families, and our communities safe, we are all more aware of the need for more technology.

This study examines how Australia and other world-leading public security and corporate organizations are applying technology to overcome the ever-evolving challenges of pandemics. Some examples include cameras worn by supermarket workers, advanced communication systems that maintain a connection between frontline responders working at home and colleagues in the back office, before boarding public transport. Includes advanced video analysis techniques used to identify hot passengers.

The process of procuring these types of technology can typically take months, but pandemics have required public security and corporate organizations to adapt quickly and act quickly. As a result, technology is being procured in weeks, and in some cases days.

In fact, 72% of Australian respondents in the survey believe that advanced technologies such as video cameras, data analytics, cybersecurity and the cloud are needed to meet today’s challenges.

To deploy these systems, citizens need to trust public security providers to use these technologies properly. This includes ensuring that the personal data used within these systems is protected.

Australians are willing to place a high level of trust in the organization that holds the information, as long as they use the information properly. In fact, at 81%, we scored 6% higher than the global average of the 10 markets we surveyed.

Australians have the right to expect the technology to be used in a fair and transparent manner. Only then can an organization gain the trust and understanding needed to create a larger social contract with the community for the widespread use and deployment of technology to keep the community safe. This is especially important as new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) bear fruit.

More than two-thirds of Australians are asking for feedback on how these types of technology are used, and we believe their views can improve their use. It is important that our emergency services and other organizations that utilize the technology for safety purposes take this into account and open dialogue with the public to inform them of safety technology decisions.

It is clear that COVID-19 will drive long-term innovation across multiple industries. The recognition that safety is a joint responsibility of government, industry and society has increased worldwide, and we are now in an era where it is linked to technology.

Australian public security providers and businesses have earned our trust in providing services while keeping us safe. It also has the potential to play a leading role globally in the future of digital safety. In fact, they have already begun.

Con Balaskas is Vice President and Managing Director of Australia and New Zealand for Motorola Solutions, a mission-critical communications and analytics company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bit.com.au/guide/innovation-from-crisis-how-the-pandemic-evoked-a-new-public-safety-movement-571706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos