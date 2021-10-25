How to extend Chromecast storage on Google TV with home accessories without spending money





One of the drawbacks of being able to install Chromecast on Google TV is its low storage capacity. There are only eight ridiculous gigs that can install applications and add-ons and store multimedia content.

Obviously a low amount. This is a handicap that can be overcome with a little ingenuity without spending 1 euro. Just look at the junk drawer at home. Where to store pen drives, memory cards, connectors … The solution is to grab and gig almost unlimitedly with Chromecast.

From 8GB to infinity … or almost this is what I used to expand storage

The purpose is to expand the storage capacity of Chromecast with Google TV. Cooking recipes include Chromecast with Google TV (obviously), memory card or pen drive, power input, USB output (whether USB type A, B, C) and memory input HUB is required. Card or USB to connect the pen drive.

Use all these elements to connect your Chromecast power supply to the HUB you just searched for and previously connected to your pen drive or memory card. Connect the cable from the HUB to the Chromecast that sends the current and data. Make sure Chromecast is turned on correctly and continue.

Once in the main screen, find and click on the profile icon in the upper right corner. Is to access the “System” option where you need to search for “Storage”.

You’ll see some options, but check the “Settings” that appear in the left area of ​​the new panel.

There is a panel in the area on the right, next to the internal storage, which shows what was provided by the unit you just added. In this case it is 32GB via the memory card.

Click this section to see what the two options, Eject and Delete and Format as Device Storage, appear. It is this option to click.

It must be taken into account that all data stored on the unit will be erased. The purpose of this system is to create the entire memory that extends the 8GB you already have. from here,[このストレージにデータを移行する]Click to move the data from the internal memory to the new installed memory.

These are the steps you need to take if you want to use both memories as if they were one. On the other hand, if you only use memory to add multimedia content that you read from Chromecast, you don’t need to format the unit, so you can avoid the last step.

It is enough to enter an app like File Explorer. You will see the unit you just installed and from which you can read the data you are interested in.

