Google has banned the Squid Game app because users have warned them to remove it from their Android phones now





The GOOGLE Play Store has banned dangerous Squid Game apps. This is because the user is warned to remove it from their Android phone immediately.

Android users are being asked to make sure they haven’t downloaded unofficial apps based on Netflix’s hit show about malware concerns.

2

Over 200 squid game related apps have been created Credits: Alamy

2

Squid Game is a Netflix thriller that everyone is talking about Credit: NETFLIX

ESET malware researcher Lukas Stefanko said a malicious app known as “Squid Game Wallpaper 4k HD” is being used to spread the infamous Joker malware.

First discovered in 2019, dangerous software is a common tool used by cybercriminals to attack.

It is possible to sign up for expensive subscriptions without the consent of Android users, and malware can also spy on text, data and contact lists.

Earlier this week on Twitter to warn Android users of security threats, Stefanko said: “Running this app on your device can lead to malicious advertising scams and unwanted SMS subscription actions.”

The “Squid Game Wallpapers 4k HD” app has been reported to have been downloaded more than 5,000 times from the Google Play Store before it was banned.

However, if a dangerous app is downloaded before it is removed from the app store, the user must remove it.

Android users are also required to perform virus checks on their mobile phones.

More than 200 squid game-related apps are still available on the Google Play store, according to Stephanko.

One of the apps based on the Red Light Green Light Game introduced in the first episode of Squid Game has been installed by over 1 million users.

According to Stefanko, the app isn’t malicious, and the surge of SquidGame apps on the Google Play store seems to be a way for businesses to quickly earn advertising revenue.

He states: “More than 200 #SquidGame related apps are available on Google Play.

“It seems like a great opportunity to make money with in-app ads from one of the most popular TV shows without official games. The most downloaded of them reached 1 million installs in 10 days. The gameplay isn’t handled very well. “

Second season tips

Squid Game is a Netflix thriller that everyone is talking about, and its creator dropped the biggest hint, but it’s very likely that the second installment is in the pipeline.

Since its explosive debut on September 17, the Korean drama series has surpassed all expectations, surpassing the Netflix charts in 90 countries, making it the largest series in streaming service history.

The drama follows a desperate, debt-stricken athlete who is offered the opportunity to win millions by participating in mysterious tournaments.

The prize money is 45.6 billion won (28 million won), but only if the contestant can win a series of games traditionally played by children.

Since its overwhelming success, series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has been silent about the second season.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, fans made fun of: There are some stories that haven’t been covered in the series yet.

For example, the story of a police officer and his brother, Frontman.

I was also able to play a game of Gifun and Dajiki and get into the story of the recruiter in a suit giving him a card in the first episode.

Needless to say, there are many possibilities in the Season 2 story.

Squid game fan theory reveals that two major characters are related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/tech/3922924/google-bans-squid-game-app-users-warned-delete-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

