



The four programs on the FT global list include the Fudan EMBA Program, the University of Washington-Fudan University EMBA Program, the University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Program, and the BI Norwegian Business School-Fudan University MBA Program.

The Fudan EMBA Program ranked 13th this year-No. 1 in research rank, work experience, international faculty, and international students among EMBA programs taught in Chinese. University of Washington-Fudan University EMBA Program No. 23-No. 1 in Asian Research Rank. The University of Hong Kong-Fudan University IMBA Programmer ranked 32nd-No. 1 in the Global Part-time MBA Program. BI Norwegian Business School-Fudan University MBA Program won 45th place-3rd place salary increase in the world.

In addition, Fudan University’s Faculty of Business Administration ranked 91st in the world in the UTD Top 100 Business School Research Rankings, and again ranked 1st among business schools in mainland China. This is the sixth consecutive year that schools have been ranked in the Top 100 on this list of the most prestigious business schools evaluated for their scientific research performance.

In particular, Fudan University fulfills its modern mission of contributing to China’s economic and social development by taking the lead in developing innovative education through the continuous strengthening of its education and research programs. Has become one of the pioneers of. program. For example, the school launched its science and technology innovation strategy in 2020, despite the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic. It gives the force undertaken. The school also established the Fudan Sci-tech Innovation Leadership Program to take the lead in Chinese business schools, accelerate the building of STI-based ecosystems, and empower STI organizations. Innovation Program Office has been opened. To further support the country’s science and technology innovation initiative, the school is also continuing to undertake research projects that explore other aspects of STI management and promote the formation of STI leaders.

The school further enhances the quality of its educational programs, creates and develops career paths for business professionals, professors, researchers and social leaders with a deep understanding of global perspectives and Chinese needs, as well as national economic growth and social. development.

Fudan University Faculty of Business Administration

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-fudan-programs-make-the-list-of-financial-times-top-50-global-emba-programs-301407244.html

