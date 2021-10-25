Community reunited | Features





In October, face-to-face meetings and events were revived, and legal engineer headline event Legal Geek reappeared in a revised format that enables social distance measurement and remote access. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, high-five and high-speed networking sessions were not held, resulting in the excitement of a reunion of the low-tech community two years later, including a surprising number of international representatives and presenters, and some excellent MCs. ), The legal nerds were approaching. For more traditional meetings than usual.

Whatever our specialty in the legal profession, we have a responsibility to serve society.What does it look like to accelerate [law] For the future, it’s super simple, super easy, transparent, trusted, and for everyone?

Jennifer Swallow, Lawtech UK

Limiting the venue to 50% capacity did not suppress the positive and optimistic atmosphere of legal nerds. Prior to the pandemic, Legal Geek’s main focus was on the original tagline networking. It was a year of networking in a day, but it was still a great place to meet and connect, encouraged by the outdoor breakout area and fun interactive sessions. It felt more like a legal technology reunion than a networking opportunity. But with networking, as serial entrepreneur James Currier discussed with Azeem Azhar in a recent Exponential View podcast, networking effects drive growth (that is, there is a direct correlation between increased user numbers and increased value. Despite the decline in its own number), the comprehensive focus of legal entrepreneurs was growth.

Sessions and stands reflect a significant increase in interest in and investment in low tech, including Magic Circle law firms, leading companies, government-sponsored organizations, investment banks, and Thomson Reuters and Litera Microsystems giants. There was a strong response from technology companies. For the past two years, we have pursued aggressive acquisition strategies. Despite hearing from new start-ups such as AI-powered multilingual contract reviews and negotiation platform Della, founded in 2020, start-up alleys and product marketing are dominated by long-familiar large companies and scale-ups. Was being done. Legal nerd event.

Legal Geek also reflects the global evolution of Rotech over the last 18 months. Pandemics have forced the adoption of technology, and as a result, various forms of low tech have successfully become truly mainstream. In addition to hearing about the provision and collaboration of innovative technology promotion legal services between internal legal departments such as oneNDA Club, which offers open source standardized nondisclosure agreements, the joint presentation was a close collaboration between companies, vendors and clients. The relationship was introduced. And how are mobile apps and online resources improved to facilitate access to legal advice for businesses and consumers?

Bristol fashion

The Bristol + BathLegalTechs panel at the Bristol Technology Festival discussed how rapid technology adoption during pandemics accelerated digital transformation and innovation.

Bristol + Baslegal Tech is a rapidly expanding regional legal innovation cluster and pioneer of change, led by West of England Combined Authority consultants Chris Bull and Dougmers Stephens. Panelists included CrowdJustice and Regul founder Julia Saraski, Bristol Law Association Chairman Benholt, and representatives of local law firms and legal education and technology providers. As observed by FootAnstey CTO / CIO Dave Bloor, this pandemic brings the worst of legal technology, with companies focusing on technology adoption, digital literacy and curiosity, and increasingly client-oriented technology capabilities. I was forced to.

Tom Bartley, co-founder of the collaboration and negotiation platform Barbal (founded in 2018), added that the move to an online data-driven model means focusing on information security.

high tide

Jenifer Swallow, Director of Tech Nations Lawtech UK, has announced a second cohort of Lawtech Sandboxes. She explained that this is the ebb and flow of the tide that lifts all the boats. It was to support and expand startups and scale-ups and promote the crossroads of innovation between low tech and fintech, insurtech and more. This cohort includes the FinTech Crossover Feesier, founded in 2021. It applies the model of buying now and paying later to legal services. In addition, the document automation tool Avvoka, launched in 2016, resides in several low-tech incubators and is licensed by Allen & Overy. It was also the responsibility of the legal department to society.

Our contract is the first with society as a whole, Swallow said. Whatever our specialty in the legal profession, we have a responsibility to serve society.What does it look like to accelerate [law] For the future, it’s super simple, super easy, transparent, trusted, and for everyone?

The rest of the sandbox also reflects this goal, and most of the cohort is fairly new. Lexyfi (founded in 2020) predicts and prevents legal risks in real time. Hunits (established in 2020) A smart, self-contained investment contract. Landlord / tenant claims to provide Legalme (established in 2020). Employment Law Platform Vala (established in 2019); Self-service work visa assessment tool for which visa (established in 2020). And data privacy and consent platform Smarter Contracts (established in 2018).

From open data to open legal

One of the key themes of the year for Legal Geek, and for Legal Tech and innovation in general, is access to data. It is a key element in the development and training of technologies that use machine learning and shows how the sector can move to the concept of open legal. I attended the Lawtech UKs Legal Geek Workshop with the Open Data Institute and seized the opportunity for data. The workshop identified key barriers to open legal and led discussions on potential solutions. For example, one of the key barriers is the sector’s inconsistent approach to the governance and use of legal data. This is important given client confidentiality concerns. The proposed solution, built on collaboration, included an information governance playbook and a data standard pledge.

A similar theme was considered in an online showcase hosted by Neota Logic, a no-code development platform. Keynote speaker Legal Mosaic CEO and Founder Mark Cohen said that while legal practices are shrinking (especially in the UK, where there are only six reserved activities), more jurisdictions are pushing the law. He said that as liberalization, the provision of legal services is expanding. service. And in order for the law to catch up with other sectors and provide better service to customers and society, both aspects need to be integrated.

Like Swallow, Cohen mentioned the social issues of unmet legal needs for people and businesses in need of legal advice, but couldn’t get it (at an affordable price). There are opportunities for technology adoption and digital transformation to help bridge the gap between supply and demand (available). The important thing is that the legal department uses the data like any other company. That is, build and sell compelling products and services, measure internal efficiency, anticipate and manage risk, and drive and grow your business through customer reviews, recommendations, and more (using network effects). Increase visibility and number of users).

NextGen Lawyer

Another important area of ​​change includes the next generation of lawyers, with millennials and Gen Z (Zoomer) finding employment in legal profession. Cohen noted the cost of law school and the fact that it does not guarantee a training contract and does not necessarily prepare students for the reality of working in a law firm or legal department.

Flex Legal is an online service that arranges temporary placement of paralegals pre-screened by law firms and legal departments for Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE) candidates in collaboration with e-learning firm BARBRI Global. We are developing a training program that utilizes the AI ​​of. As Senior Business Development Director Victoria Cromwell explains, BARBRI Globals Online Self-Service Courses are designed for SQE candidates who are also working, so the modules are short and candidate education (ie, a law degree). Whether they have), experience (which improves with each placement), and the time they have available to study. The online module is supported by live webins provided online and one-on-one mentoring and practice sessions. The key is to open up qualifications to a wider range of socio-economic groups, reflecting Flex Legals’ commitment to diversity and inclusiveness as it replaces traditional law school.

Where does AI come from? BARBRI’s intuitive learning assistant and coach, ISAAC is a type of AI mentor who tracks the progress of each candidate and uses multiple data points to personalize the course. For example, if a student is lagging behind an assignment, perhaps due to work commitment, ISAAC will select modules based on the part of the completed course and its strengths and weaknesses, maximizing the chances of SQE success. Prioritize issues to do so.

However, while legal training is tailored to the next generation of lawyers, law firms do not seem to focus too much on millennial talent. Chrissie Wolfe, the host of Rawand Broader, a YouTube channel on how to break into the legal profession, talked about the resignation of a generation at the legal profession. The number of PQE lawyers who have resigned as legal profession for 0 to 3 years has doubled in the last 12 months. Almost half have quit private practice or have quit their profession altogether because of their internal role.

The main reasons they leave are often cultural mismatches and purposeful rewards and progress. Wolfs’ advice to law firms involves hiring the right people in the first place, building a comprehensive environment, assessing each individual’s skill set, and understanding what they are looking for in a job. Was there. Looking around, how many founders and legal engineers of Rotech start-ups fall into this category?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lawgazette.co.uk/features/a-community-reunited/5110238.article The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos