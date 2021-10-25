Here’s how you do it-Technology News, Firstpost





Google Meet, a popular video conferencing platform, has introduced a new audio-video locking feature that allows conference organizers to mute other participants. This allows you to hold uninterrupted virtual meetings and limit people from unmuting themselves unless unlocked by the host.

Google Meet mutes others on the host: how can I do that?

This feature is useful if you forget to mute yourself during a meeting. This allows you to make video calls smoothly. It also gives the organizer more control over the meeting and allows the organizer to determine the level of participation of some of the different people attending the meeting.

It has been deployed in Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals and Education Plus domains and will soon reach other Workspace domains.

Through a blog post, Google said, “The conference organizer is the only user who can use all mute features. Once all participants are muted, the conference organizer cannot unmute them. Users can unmute themselves, if desired.

At this time, he added that all mute features will only be available to meeting organizers attending from a desktop browser. This feature will be rolled out to other platforms in the coming months.

Google Meet meeting organizers need to follow a few simple steps to mute others. Hover over the profile picture of the person you want to mute[ミュート]Just click on the option. This feature is provided to the host by default, so the host can choose to mute people from the beginning of the meeting.

We recommend that this feature is not available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and G Suite Basic, Business, and Nonprofits customers.

In addition, this feature will be available on Android Marshmallow and later and iOS 12 and later. However, users running older versions will be removed from the meeting if they are not muted by the host. You need to update your device to return to the meeting.

