Why Google Maps and Waze speeds are different from those on the dashboard





For those who have never used these apps before, the whole thing may sound as annoying as possible. Why should I use the speedometer in my mobile app when my current speed is already displayed on my dashboard?

This is a legitimate question and there is no easy answer. However, these apps come with some additional features, such as a warning when you exceed the speed limit, so in theory it’s useful to see how fast you’re driving on the screen.

But on the other hand, those who used these apps and depended on the speedometer and the limits displayed would probably have noticed something that would cause even more confusion. In many cases, the speed displayed by Google Maps and Waze is different from the speed displayed on the dashboard, so in theory, the speed limit warning could also be inaccurate.

This is not the case because the navigation app’s current speed information is provided with higher accuracy than the readings displayed on the dashboard.

And you can see why in the next few paragraphs.

First and foremost, it depends on how each system (mobile navigation app and dashboard speedometer) determines the current speed of the vehicle.

Waze, Google Maps, and all their alternatives are based on the very simple concepts that many of us learned in elementary school. Velocity is the distance divided by the time.

Also, these apps use GPS positioning with ultra-high accuracy throughout (for example, dual GPS phones can pinpoint your location with an accuracy of up to 4.9 meters / 16 feet), so everything else is pure. Math. Therefore, in theory, the speeds shown by these mobile apps are very likely to be the speeds of your current vehicle.

On the other hand, the speedometer installed in the car takes a different approach. For example, to determine speed, some automakers use a fairly simple algorithm to determine one rotation of a tire, sending information to a sensor, sending it to a CAN system for processing, and finally. Is displayed on the dashboard. Use either an analog or digital indicator.

Speed ​​readings, on the other hand, can vary due to factors such as tire dimensions, wear, and even the quality of the surface you are driving. Therefore, reaching 100% calibration of the sensor is impossible due to all these variables. That’s why some automakers turn to clever tricks that lead to small offsets but maintain acceptable accuracy.

For example, to display the current speed, some cars measure the actual speed, multiply this value by the defined speed factor, and add 2-4 kph (1-2 mph). Ultimately, this gives you an industry-accepted 10% accuracy for the displayed speed readings. This means that, in theory, the difference in cruising speed between cities should not exceed 8 or 9 kph (4-5 mph).

In other words, the value displayed on the dashboard is usually higher than the actual speed, so the above approach will ultimately result in a double win. Not only can the manufacturer maintain reading accuracy close to the actual value, but the driver is ultimately slow. Some people believe that automakers do this intentionally because they want people to drive slowly, but as explained above, do a full calibration with all these variables. It’s not because you can’t get it.

So, after all, the current speed displayed by the navigation app is basically more accurate than the speed displayed on the dashboard.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that the car’s speedometer needs to be replaced, but if you’re sending a notification that the speed is too fast, you’re definitely doing it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/why-the-google-maps-and-waze-speed-is-different-from-the-one-on-the-dashboard-172465.html

