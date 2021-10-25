AfriLabs promises more innovation, empowerment of the African economy





Emma Okonji Pan-African networking organization AfriLabs has pledged to continue its innovation and empowerment initiatives to boost the African economy in today’s digital age.

The company recently made a promise at a virtual press conference as part of a new initiative to celebrate the 10th anniversary of empowering and inspiring a thriving innovation economy in Africa. Over the last decade, AfriLabs has grown a technology hub and its community to foster entrepreneurs who are likely to stimulate economic growth and social development in Africa.

Founded in 2011, AfriLabs has five hubs in four African countries and has grown exponentially over the last decade, with more than 300 member hubs in 119 cities in 50 African countries. AfriLabs has been at the forefront of innovation in Africa for the past decade, acting as a nexus point for innovation hubs across the continent and evolving rapidly through financing, mentoring, networking opportunities and other capabilities. We support the technology hub community. Build initiatives to create entrepreneurs who are likely to have a positive impact on the socioeconomic status of the continent.

Anna Ekeledo, Executive Director of AfriLabs, talked about the results of the decade, saying that the African technology ecosystem has witnessed rising growth levels over the past few years, and that growth did not occur in a vacuum. This is primarily due to the innovation ecosystem, especially support systems through technology / innovation communities such as AfriLabs, which have played an important role in fostering start-ups and entrepreneurs. We are proud to celebrate this monumental milestone. We would also like to thank our teams, partners, community members, and all stakeholders for taking this opportunity to support our vision of building a thriving innovation economy in Africa. As we enter the next decade, we are excited about the future and are ready to continue working to accelerate innovation across the continent through influential programs and initiatives.

The organization will also host the 2021 Annual Meeting. This is the largest competition for outstanding innovation hub leaders and ecosystem builders on the African continent. The theme of this year’s rally is AfriLabs at 10: A Decade of Empowering and Inspiring Innovation through Africa, which will be held in Abuja, Nigeria from October 25-27, 2021.

