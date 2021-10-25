Elon Musk rolls back the latest “fully autonomous” beta due to software issues – TechCrunch





Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he had temporarily withdrawn the latest version of the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) beta software within a day of its release.

“We’ve had some issues with 10.3, so we’ll temporarily roll back to 10.2,” Musk tweeted on Sunday. “This is what you would expect from beta software. It’s a public beta because it’s not possible to test every hardware configuration under all conditions using internal QA (Quality Assurance).”

The news is that Tesla is attacked by regulators who question the safety of advanced driver assistance systems called “autopilots” after multiple vehicles collide with parked first responder vehicles while the system is in operation. Because it is. The autopilot is standard on Tesla vehicles. So-called FSD software offers more automated driving capabilities for an additional $ 10,000.

However, Tesla’s vehicles are advanced driver assistance systems, not self-driving, and drivers need to be very careful even when using FSD. According to a recent MIT study, drivers tend to be less alert and can pose a safety risk.

Version 10.3 will be released to some Tesla owners on Friday, and Musk said on Saturday that Musk would have to wait another day.

“Several left turn regressions at the traffic lights discovered by the 10.3 internal QA,” he tweeted Saturday. “Fixes in progress, probably released tomorrow.”

A video posted by a beta user of the 10.3 software shows multiple forward collision warnings, even though there is no imminent danger, and some vehicles are autobrake for no reason. Drivers also used social media to post issues such as the disappearance of autosteer options, traffic-conscious cruise control issues, and autopilot panic. Musk tweeted that the company is working on autopilot and cruise control issues.

Musk has not yet shared the planned release date for the next version of FSD.

