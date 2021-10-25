No. 13 Jacket Swarm Eagles-Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts No.13 Georgia Tech Volleyball defeats Boston College (25-21, 25-13, 26-24) on Sunday afternoon in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, a season that includes five ACC enemies Won the 10th sweep. ..

With the win, the jacket won six consecutive ACC wins and nine consecutive true road wins. Senior setter Matti McKissock has taken her climb further in Georgia Institute of Technology’s history, finishing fourth in career assistance in the history of 3,582 programs.

Already a career-assisted program leader during the 25-point rally scoring era, McSock was the architect behind the jacket attack with 41 assists that day. Senior outside hitter Mariana Branvilla led the Techs attack throughout the contest with 20 kills, including a pair of ace, eight digs and two blocks (one solo and one assist). Junior outside hitter Julia Bergman strengthened Branvilla with 16 kills, with 11 digs and block assists in his ninth double-double of the season. Bianca Bertolino, the third killer B and outside hitter, had a solid day at the defensive end, leading the team with 13 digs. She pitched aggressively with 4 kills and 3 assists.

Georgia Institute of Technology (17-3, 8-2 ACC) hit Boston University (13-11, 3-7 ACC) on paper, leading the Eagles with a kill (50-34) and a hit rate (.298-). I assisted with .237). (47-33), digging (45-31), ace (5-2).

The yellow jacket is a perfect 9-0 in a real road match and 7-0 away from the flat in ACC play. Georgia Institute of Technology has won 49 of the last 58 games dating back to 2019.

How it happened

Early in the first set before and after, the jacket used a 3-point run to reach the first double digits with a 10-8 lead. The Eagles managed to get things done at 15, but Georgia Institute of Technology avoided dragging the rest of the set to the top 20-17 before Bergman killed the set to win the 25-21 jacket. I jumped.

Tech brought that momentum to the second set, leading 9-3 with an early 5-point burst. The jacket quickly increased his lead to 7, gaining a 12-5 advantage with 3 straight points and then continuing to lead 20-11 with a 4-point run. Tech finished the set in a dominant way, scoring the final five points as Bergman backed the jacket and closed the set with a series of kills to win the set in 25-13 seconds.

Boston University refused to get off without a fight, taking the first lead of the set and gaining an advantage of up to 10-8. The Eagles continued to soar to a lead of 18-12, but the jacket reacted with a 3-point run and drew within 3. Tech rebounded again with a 5-point run, scoring 20 points each in the evening. Boston University turned back with four more points to reach match points, but Tech took the Eagles a chance to take the set and used the final four-point rally to win a match sweep with set 26-24. ..

next

Georgia Institute of Technology will return on Halloween weekend to host North Carolina and North Carolina State University at the OKeefe Gymnasium, fighting Tar Heels at 7:00 pm on October 29, and dodging Wolfpack at 1:00 pm on October 31.

Multimedia

