Google Meet now allows hosts to turn off microphones and cameras for specific participants





Google Meet has added a new audio and video lock feature that allows the host to turn off the microphone and camera for specific participants.

Google

Also read: How to enable Google Meet’s automatic lighting adjustment feature: Step-by-step guide

This feature was released yesterday October 21st, and Google announced it in the form of a blog post. The new update gives the host better control over the meeting and ensures that the conversation is on the right track.

Hosts can now control different levels of participation from participants. If you just want someone to watch the game or let someone talk freely, the host can control it from the admin panel.

These new add-ons also apply to small meeting rooms within Google Meet. Once a room is formed, changes to the lock settings for a particular room do not affect the settings for other rooms or the main conference.

This feature has been rolled out to Android (version M) as well as iOS (version 12 and above). You must also be using the latest version of the Gmail app to use these features. This feature will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks, prioritizing Google GSuite Basic and Google Workspace customers.

Release the splash

Also read: How to rename your name on Google Meet and here is a step-by-step guide

It is important to note that everything must be the latest version to use the moderate feature. If someone isn’t using the latest version, the app will remove them from the meeting when they enable or disable audio or video features.

What do you think of the new features in Google Meets? Please let us know in the comments below. Keep reading Indiatimes.com for the latest science and technology news and updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatimes.com/technology/news/google-meet-host-features-552326.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos