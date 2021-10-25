Clear raises $ 75 million from Kora Capital, Stripe and more





Clear (formerly ClearTax), which helps individuals and businesses file tax returns online, is led by Kora Capital with the participation of US-based payment giant Stripe, which made its first investment in an Indian start-up. Raised $ 75 million from investors.

Clear refused to share that valuation after new funding, but people with development knowledge said it would be valued at around $ 700 million. They added that it was finally valued at about $ 250 million.

Alua Capital, Think Capital and other existing investors also participated in the new funding round, Clear executives told ET.

Just last week, Stripe, the most valuable $ 95 billion startup in the United States, made its first acquisition in India, acquiring Bengaluru-based payment adjustment software provider for the Internet business, Recco.

Consecutive transactions show a change in India’s strategy.

According to Stripe, the acquisition of Recco will help extend beyond the core payment acceptance business and add to existing products such as Stripe Revenue Recognition, Stripe Billing and Stripe Invoicing.

2021 Startup Rock Star

Sign in to see a list of the most promising startups in 2021

Sign-in Stripe entered the Indian market in 2017, but has not yet established itself as a major payment player here.

Both Clear and Stripe are graduates of Silicon Valley’s well-known startup accelerator Y Combinator.

Archit Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Clear, will use the newly raised capital to accelerate its expansion into business-to-business (B2B) credit and payments in international markets such as Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He said he would grow his business. ).

Gupta feels that by establishing a position in the Indian market for ET, there are many opportunities in markets that are on the same digital path as India. Cash flow-based financing is a large, low-margin business that fintech companies are best suited to offer.

Clear sees great opportunities in the area of ​​invoice discounts and invoice discount-based financing and has partnered with two major private banks in India to provide credit, he said. He refused to reveal the name of the bank.

Clear aims to partner with five more banks by the end of this fiscal year, Gupta said.

Our SaaS (Software as a Service) platform has grown five-fold in the last 18 months, adding more than 3,000 large enterprise customers, he said. In addition, the use of over 1 million SMEs on the platform has skyrocketed.

According to him, the corporate platform currently processes more than 10% of India’s business invoices and has a total commercial value (GMV) of $ 400 billion.

Clear was founded in 2011 by Gupta, Srivatsan Chari and Ankit Solanki and is one of the first Y Combinator-funded Indian startups. In addition to corporate establishment and compliance services for businesses, the company offers solutions such as GST and e-way billing software. In January last year, we launched a platform for tax savings and investment trust investment.

The company’s current annual revenue execution rate is approximately $ 25 million. According to Gupta, it will reach $ 45 million in the next 24 months and is likely to make money within 18 months.

In total, the 10-year-old startup is currently raising about $ 140 million. Other investors include funds such as Composite Capital, Elevation Capital, Sequoia Capital India, PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund and Naval Ravicants AngelList.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/funding/clear-raises-75-million-from-kora-capital-stripe-and-others/articleshow/87242766.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos