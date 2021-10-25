Google allegedly used the “Jedi Mind Trick” to keep out competition from header bids





According to a newly unedited court document, Google has been accused of performing a “Jedi Mind Trick” in the advertising industry to block publishers from exchanging header bids. An unedited court filing alleged that Facebook engaged in anti-competitive tactics to block competition from header bids because it allowed advertisers to bypass Google’s ad auctions. The unedited 173 page long document was recently released by the Southern District of New York and was first submitted by 10 states in late 2020. They performed an “illegal digital ad monopoly” and told Facebook “a alleged transaction to a rig ad auction.”

To win the competition on the exchange, the tech giant created a program called Open Bidding. This allows publishers to route inventory to multiple exchanges at once. After that, I secretly devised a program to shut down the exchange program and code-named it Jedi. Unedited filing revealed. According to the filing, the Jedi’s success was valued not by its financial goals or increased production, but by how much it prevented publishers from using header bidding.

At the same time, Google has partnered with Facebook on a program named “Jedi Blue” to engage in header bidding in return for providing Facebook information, speed, and other benefits at Jedi Blue auctions in the United States. I prevented it. Citing Google, the proceedings stated that the Jedi program “creates a second-best yield for publishers and a serious risk of negative media coverage when exposed to the outside world.”

Google employees talked about playing tricks (“Jedi Mind Trick”) in the industry, but still force publishers to block the exchange of header bids. Google wanted to “make publishers come up with the idea of ​​removing the exchange … on their own.”

Advertising exchanges typically charge publishers a portion of the transaction amount. This is currently 5% to 20% of the inventory clearing price. However, the Google exchange charges publishers 19% to 22%, and the proceedings state that it is “two to four times the price” of its closest exchange competitor.

“Google, which has reached its monopoly position, is now taking advantage of its huge market power to withdraw very high taxes of 22% to 42% of advertising costs. Otherwise, online newspapers, It’s flowing to countless online publishers and content producers such as cooking websites and blogs. They survived by selling ads on websites and apps. ”

Meanwhile, one of Google’s senior employees said the lawsuit compared the company’s monopoly power to “if Goldman or Citibank owned the New York Stock Exchange.” Apart from the Jedi, Google also invented “another creative way to keep the competition out” from exchanging header bids. One Google employee suggested a “core option” to reduce Google’s interchange fees to zero, while another pointed out that simply competing for prices “doesn’t kill header bids.”

A Google spokesperson told Marketing Interactive that just because Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed something wasn’t true. “This proceeding is full of inaccuracies. In fact, our advertising technology helps websites and apps fund content and enables small businesses to reach customers around the world. Online advertising There is fierce competition, advertising technology costs are being reduced and expanding. Options for publishers and advertisers. We will protect ourselves from his unfounded claims in court. ” .. The proceedings are currently led by Paxton. Facebook declined to comment on the MARKETING-INTERACTIVE question.

Facebook announced in March 2017 that it will support header bidding, understanding the threats Facebook may pose as it can use header bidding to operate an electronic marketplace for online advertising that competes with Google’s platform. Did. In an internal memo titled “Discussion on FAN Transactions,” the proceedings stated that Google stated that “FAN requires special transaction terms, but is worth consolidating our value.” .. In a blog post in January this year, Google’s director of economic policy, Adam Cohen, said it’s no secret that the Facebook Audience Network will participate in Google’s open bidding program.

“In fact, it’s widely known and FAN is one of more than 25 partners participating in open bidding. The contract with FAN allows the platform (and the advertisers it represents) to participate in open bidding. You will be able to do it, “he added. Cohen also revealed in a blog post another myth about ad-purchasing arrangements: the company’s ad tech fees are lower than the industry average, and publishers maintain about 70% of their revenue when using their products. explained. For certain types of ads, Google explained that publishers maintain up to 95% of their revenue.

Google was also accused by two Massachusetts companies in August of signing a “cozy deal” with Facebook to gain an edge over its competitors in online ad purchases. According to Bloomberg, the deal was to allow Google to “maintain its advantage” in digital advertising.

