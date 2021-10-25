Last Week’s Most Popular Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are the articles on the RTIH retail system you like last week. These include physical stores in the digital age, Wal-Mart and Netflix partnerships, and Gen Zs using TikTok and Pinterest for Black Friday and Christmas shopping. Tesco customers smoke when an IT system outage occurs.Websites and apps

Tesco’s grocery website and app were offline for hours on weekends. This is the result of a hacker attacking a retailer.

Walmart Digital Store Front Netflix Hub Launches

The world’s largest retailers and streaming services have opened an online store.

Wal-Mart’s Netflix Hub is touted as “the largest online retailer of Netflix consumer products in the United States.”

Includes Stranger Things music collection and action figures, squid game apparel, Coco Melon dolls, and Ada Twist Lab Playset.

It also promises customers a special experience to attend the popular Netflix show in an innovative way.

6 ways to take advantage of physical stores in the digital age

Don’t believe in online hype. E-commerce can be booming, but stores are still a crucial part of the retail industry. To prove this, it’s none other than the next retailer to survive and prosper in a rapidly changing omni-channel world.

Tesco Opens Store Without GetGo Checkout Using Trigo

Tesco has launched the first High Street Checkout Free Store.

Named GetGo, as reported in July, it can be found in High Holborn on the edge of the city of London.

Kevin Tindall, Managing Director of Tesco Convenience, said:

“This is currently a trial version at one store, but we look forward to your reaction.”

Berry Group launches retail technology career reinvention program

The Very Group, a digital retailer, offers people who have had more than two years of career breaks a way back to the role of technology.

The first phase of the company’s career reinvention program, which is currently available for application, initially hires 10 people for a variety of technology roles, including flexible time and part-time options based in the northwestern United Kingdom. To do.

We plan to significantly expand our initiative in 2022.

Amazon and Starbucks Eye Just Walkout Retail Technology Partnership

Amazon and Starbucks discussed the creation of a co-branded coffee shop featuring former Just Walkout technology.

Gen Z chooses TikTok for Black Friday and Christmas shopping

According to a Brightpearl survey, 6 out of 10 Gen Z people will be shopping for Black Friday and Christmas 2021 using alternatives such as Pinterest, TikTok, and Alexa.

Forget offline and online.The big word for retail is hybrid

A lot of time is wasted on offline and online discussions. In reality, both are very important to positive retailers. The big word now is hybrid. In short, online and offline ambiguity and the pursuit of one customer experience.

Don’t miss the chance to attend the Retail Technology Awards

We are running out of time to participate in the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards (for free).

Sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar, this award recognizes global innovation in the rapidly changing world of omnichannel.

The 2021 categories are here and you need to get your entries by Friday, November 5th.

Former Sainsbury boss David Tyler joins Immargle

Imagr, a New Zealand-based autonomous checkout startup, has appointed former Sainsburys chairman David Tyler to chair the board of directors.

