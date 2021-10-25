Facebook India issue. Groww’s valuation triples to $ 3 billion





It’s going to be a bad week for Facebook. A series of abominable reports on Friday and Saturday recognize that the company’s platform is being used to spread inflammatory content in India, based on internal documents, but does almost nothing to combat the problem. Showed that it was not. Then on Sunday, Axios reported that Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs had told staff to expect “worse headlines in the next few days.”

Also in this letter:

Groww raises $ 251 million from Iconiq, othersCrypto exchange sees remittance surge Apple’s new App Store policy puts pressure on Google

Facebook has dithered to fight inflammatory posts in India: Report

Over the weekend, more than 12 news agencies, including Bloomberg, The New York Times and The Associated Press, reported under the banner Facebook Papers based on a large number of documents from Franceshausen, who turned from Facebook employees to whistleblowers. published. Separately, the Wall Street Journal, which obtained documents from Haugen a few months ago, published another report based on them.

Causes turmoil in India: Facebook has reportedly been shown to be selective in curbing hate speech, misinformation, and incendiary posts in India. They said the company had long known that Facebook and WhatsApp were used to spread disgusting content in India, primarily to Muslims, but did little about it. ..

According to a WSJ report, much of the Hindi and Bengali content posted by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) users, groups and pages is flagged due to a lack of non-English fact checkers. And Facebook is not flagged. Flagged the group for deletion due to political sensitivity.

The algorithm went crazy: Bloomberg and NYT said in February 2019 that Facebook researchers set up a test account in India to see how the algorithm affects what people see. I reported. As a result, the company staff was astonished.

In just three weeks, the test user’s feed was filled with enthusiastic images such as fake news and brutal, headline graphic photos, images of Indian aerial bomb doctors against Pakistan, and violent zingoistic scenes. I did.

According to the document, Facebook considered India one of the most endangered countries in the world and identified both Hindi and Bengali as priorities for automating hostile speech violations. Still, Facebook didn’t have enough local language moderators and content flags to thwart false information that sometimes led to real-world violence.

Facebook’s Answer: Facebook responded to the WSJ’s report, with the internal reports cited therein being tentative and containing some clues for further deliberation, but included policy recommendations. Said he wasn’t. A spokeswoman also said the platform would ban individuals or organizations only after following a careful, rigorous, interdisciplinary process.

In a statement to AP, the company invested heavily in technology to find hate speech in a variety of languages, including Hindi and Bengali, halving the amount of hate speech people see in 2021. It states that it has decreased.

The latest revelation is similar to what the WSJ reported last August, with former Facebook employees and current employees having accounts flagged for promoting or participating in violence at their public head. An Ankhi Das intervention states that he was spared the ban. Indian policy. Due to the revelation, Das left the company two months later.

There is still more to where it came from. On Sunday, Axios reported that Facebook’s Vice President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg told staff the day before that coverage could worsen in the coming days. Excuse me, he wrote in a note. Craig warned employees that the press could misunderstand the research, motives, and priorities. He said he had to listen to the criticisms if they were fair, learn from them, and strongly oppose them otherwise.

Read also: Franceshausen and its power

Groww’s valuation triples to $ 3 billion with new funding

Lalit Keshre, Co-Founder and CEO of Groww

Only six months after becoming a unicorn, online investment platform Groww tripled its valuation to $ 3 billion, or about Rs 22,500, in a new $ 251 million funding round.

Iconiq Growth, who previously supported high-tech giants such as Airbnb, Alibaba and Zoom, led the round. Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Ribit Capital, YC Continuity Fund, Tiger Global and Propel Venture Partners also participated.

Use the new funds to deepen your reach in existing markets, strengthen your team and expand your technical infrastructure. He also said he would continue to invest heavily in financial education initiatives.

Venture capital is increasingly supporting Indian discount broker startups amid the stock market boom, which is driving the number of retail investors. According to data from the Securities and Exchange Commission of India (Sebi), in 2009, a record 14.2 million Indians opened new demat accounts, almost three times as many as the previous year.

Other players in the space are Zerodha, Upstox and Paytm Money

What is a discount broker? It is a platform that provides stock brokerage with low fees without providing advisory or portfolio management services provided by traditional brokerage firms such as ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal.

What’s next? Groww was recently approved by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to acquire the Indiabulls Asset Management Company (AMC) business. This will allow you to create and sell your own investment trust.

Among the winners: The company reported last week that it was part of a group of high-growth startups that squeezed most of its investment this year and raised a series of funding with ever-increasing valuations.

Last week, ET reported that the top two or three startups in the fast-growing sector had cornered 50% of the total funding raised as of September 30, this year. And that trend continues unabated.

Today’s tweet

Cryptographic exchange sees a surge in remittances

Indian expatriates use cryptocurrencies to send money to families returning home, saving large fees charged by wire transfer companies.

Quote: The process of sending money to India via cryptocurrency is much more efficient and faster than the traditional process, all transactions are displayed on the blockchain network from a regulatory point of view, and the global Mudrex Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Cryptocurrency Investment Platform.

According to experts, Bitcoin is a good option for remittances, but its transaction costs are rising. Currencies like Ripple and Dash are considered good alternatives due to their significantly lower rates.

Importance: Remittances to India are fixed at around $ 80 billion annually, or around 6 rupees. These are primarily transferred through banks and other financial channels at stake.

Around the World: Several blockchain startups like Satoshi Citadel in the Philippines have launched a service that facilitates easy Bitcoin transfers. Cryptocurrency remittances have become the lifeblood of Afghanistan after the Western Union has been inactive for some time after the United States withdrew from Afghanistan.

Clear raises $ 75 million

Clear co-founder and CEO Archit Gupta

Clear, a tax filing platform, has raised $ 75 million from investors led by Kora Capital with the participation of US-based payment startup Stripe. Alua Capital, Think Capital and other existing investors also participated in the new funding round.

Valuation Soars: Clear refused to share that valuation after new funding, but people with development knowledge said it was valued at about $ 700 million. They added that it was finally valued at about $ 250 million.

Consecutive Transactions: Last week, Stripe, the most valuable startup in the United States, reported for $ 95 billion that it had acquired Recco, a provider of payment adjustment software for Bangalore-based Internet businesses. Stripe entered the Indian market in 2017, but has yet to establish itself as a major payment player here. Both Clear and Stripe are graduates of Silicon Valley’s well-known startup accelerator Y Combinator.

Apple’s new App Store policy puts Google under pressure

According to Indian internet entrepreneurs, Apple will put additional strain on Google’s efforts to implement its own in-app billing system in India by allowing app developers to communicate with users about payments. ..

Startups are against Google. Google requires Play Store developers to use only their own built-in payment service, which charges a 15-30% fee for in-app purchases starting in April. Developers want to continue using external payment links that only charge 1-2%.

Apple follows the same policy, but has a very small market share in India. iPhone makers updated the App Store rules on Friday to allow app developers to contact users directly about payments. This step may allow developers to bypass the 15% or 30% App Store fees.

Quote: Google recently appeared to be in line with and mirroring Apple’s point-to-point when it comes to PlayStore billing and payment policies. If Google appears to be in line with Apple’s policy, it will render their announcement in a dispute over the March 2022 deadline, the Digital India Foundation’s alliance said in a statement.

Indian IT companies are hiring new hires

IT service companies are increasing hiring of new hires to the level last seen 10 years ago.

Why now? These companies surged in projects during the Covid-19 pandemic, after several clients embarked on a digital transformation initiative. Many had to reject the client because there weren’t enough employees to undertake the project.

There was still a lot of uncertainty in the first half of 2021, especially in the July-September quarter, when IT companies added very few thousands of new hires. Demand began to recover only in October 2020, with turnover rates rising, especially against the backdrop of digital pushes from clients around the world.

India’s top four IT services companies have previously announced that they will hire at least 160,000 college graduates this year. This is more than the 120,000 people predicted just three months ago.

Meanwhile, Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) plans to hire 5,500 new employees in 2010, 1,000 more than the initial target, with the aim of taking advantage of the aggressive demand environment. LTI is building a larger talent pool through new hires, non-technical hires and in-house talent skills, said Sanjay Jalona, ​​CEO and Managing Director.

Other Top Stories by Our Reporters

Why QR Codes Are Popular in India: QR Codes have become a part of our daily lives and almost every product manufacturer or service provider uses them to achieve a specific purpose. Payment and fintech players, FMCG companies, retailers, travel agencies and hospitality businesses, food companies, the healthcare sector, and even donation platforms use the code with varying degrees of success.

Koo recorded 5 million downloads last quarter: Indian microblogging platform Koo recorded 5 million downloads last quarter, with several cricketers, ex-cricketers and ex-commentators ahead of the T-20 World Cup. Added. CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said he announced 10 million downloads in August.

Global picks we are reading

Eating Disorders and Social Media Difficult to Unravel (NYT) Ransomware Cat and Mouse Game Rare Win (NYT) Adobe Takes Unpaid Vacation If US Employees Are Not Vaccinated (CNBC) )

