Health Tech Company Gets $ 500,000 in Medication Adherence Technology Funding





Lancashire’s health tech company has received 500,000 financial aid to develop technologies that help patients better manage their medications in their homes.

CONNECT Cares innovations include dashboards that link patients, caregivers, and clinicians, enabling patients to become more self-reliant and confident in taking their medications.

The funding package from Innovate UK is part of a 25 million scheme to support cutting-edge innovation that is significantly more advanced than other companies in the field.

This helps CONNECT Care enhance existing technology. This technology now provides caregivers and clinicians with information about drug use and alerts caregivers if something goes wrong.

The additional funding will help Preston create a new data insight engine that will generate predictive insights and notifications in more context for caregivers.

The Northwest Coast Academic Health Sciences Network, an innovation agency, helped CONNECT Care apply for funding and helped pilot existing technologies in Lancashire.

Issa Dasu Patel, co-founder and CEO of CONNECTCare, said non-compliance with medication is a major challenge in the medical and care system. The NHS has more than 500 million people each year.

He states: InnovateUK is funding innovations that are making significant progress in the field and we are pleased to be recognized as such. We are already integrating drug data in our own way and want to use that vast drug-specific knowledge to create richer insights.

All of our teams have worked in pharmacies, digital health, or social care for years, but one thing we’ve noticed is that drug management is a real community challenge. It means that there is.

Once the doctor has written the patient’s prescription, there is little support. The Innovate UK project can help change that. With social care commissioners, caregivers, pharmacists, hospitals and GPs coming together, innovation leads one of the largest pharmaceutical collaborations ever seen in Lancashire.

Rachel Wickendenad, co-founder and chief operating officer of the company, said:

It’s really about allowing people to better manage their medicines. It is about promoting better engagement by bringing together all the important people about medicines who want to close the loop between patients, caregivers and clinicians.

Innovation agencies also contribute to a group of stakeholders that enable patient and clinical representatives to lead technology development as part of the Innovate UK project.

Dasu Patel added: Innovation agencies are essential to us in developing value propositions that meet the needs of the NHS. They were the basis for that to happen because they facilitated the referrals we needed to get the pilot off the ground.

Steve Adams, Commercial Program Manager, Innovation Agency in Lancashire, said:

With the support of innovation agencies, CONNECT Care aims to extend existing technology to healthcare and social care as a whole over the next year.

