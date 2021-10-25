Age of Empires 4 Review-King’s Return





Real-time strategy games haven’t really gone away, but over the last decade, their glory has dropped significantly from the busy days of StarCraft’s peak. Age of Empires IV arrives like a claimant who has long lost the RTS throne. The title has since been absorbed by neighboring kingdoms. Whether there is room for a demanding macro-driven series like the Age of Age in the modern landscape is a very open question, but one thing is clear. This is the Age of Empires that I remember almost exactly.

Given the backlash that Relic faced in his Dawn of War 3 experiments a few years ago, it’s probably not surprising that this timeout brought the studio far closer to the established order. Age of Empires IV feels almost as shocking as Age of Empires II. The sound of battering rams from selected workers to each bark and castle masonry, though filtered after more than 20 years of nostalgia, feels like I remember at the age of two.

For readers unfamiliar with the series, and given that 16 years have passed since the last numbered entry, there should be quite a few readers. AgeofEmpires is a historic real-time strategy series on reconciliation building and defense. In a standard game, you extract resources, invest in structures and soldiers, and use them to knock down everything your opponents are building. There are other ways to win. You can win by controlling all the sanctuaries on the map for a period of time, or by building and defending wonders.

Age of Empires IV has eight civilizations, a mixture of old and new. English, French, Chinese and Mongolian civilizations have returned from past games with minor changes, but the Delhi Sultan dynasty, the Abbasid dynasty, the Holy Roman Empire and Ruth are all new. All civilizations share basic units, structures, and techniques, but each has its own mechanism and unit to master.

The secret to success is learning where and when to pay attention. Starting with the dark ages town center and a few villagers, you’ll have to look for food and building materials while scouting the map. I love this early stage. My fledgling town feels fragile and exposed, and all the actions I take are important. The place where I decided to build the first factory will (hopefully) determine the shape of the walls to be built later. Once you’ve saved enough food and timber, you can build one of two culture-specific landmarks that will advance your civilization to the next era and unlock new technologies and military units.

Its pictorial visuals are comfortable enough, but textures and animations can look quite outdated in some places.

When the Second Age begins, things get busy quickly. There are several tasks that need constant attention, such as attackers attacking traders, fence walls that need repair, building new homes for a fast-growing population, and balancing the recruitment of troops. , Melee, cavalry, and siege units attack enemy settlements. Age of Empires IV feels lively and lively when everything is done as planned. Archers rush along my wall, lancers and light cavalry form a platoon, and soldiers rush to build a battering ram. It flooded my enemy’s battlements and my army and burned their town.

Four civilizations get single player campaigns. These can be played in any order and help teach the wide range of mechanics of the game and the unique characteristics of these four citizens. The English campaign, which begins with the Battle of Hastings in 1066, reaches the highest point of Norman Conquest, introducing the basics of siege combat. The French campaign is set in the Hundred Years War and turns things over to focus on defense and building the economy.

The Mongolian and Russian campaigns feel much fresher when compared. Starting with Mongolian General Subutai, I have access to the dreaded Mangwutai archery formation. These warriors can fire on the move, making them ideal for pioneering actions. You can also mercilessly abuse the behavior of the game’s default units. This is to attack everything within a certain range unless explicitly instructed to stand on the ground. My Mangwutai was able to approach the formation of spearmen-usually a stiff counter to the army on which they were mounted-and feed them to chase. After a short distance, it returned to its original position, but Mangwutai was able to keep the arrow falling out of reach.

This can be frustrating to manage large formations during combat. Unless ordered to stand on the ground, expensive cavalry plunge head-on into the rank of cheap spearmen in a hurry. AI’s strategic decisions are often impressive, but the unit itself is a bit dim and requires a lot of babysitters.

Missions are usually a fun remix of standard game mechanics with the addition of thematic goals and challenges. Playing as Prince Dmitri of Moscow, I am recruiting volunteers from a village along the Don River. There, we take the final step against Golden Horde, who intends to punish his disrespect. The battle takes place in the dim light of the evening, with the red sun sparkling on the rippling surface of the river and the foliage of the trees. Allied villagers build a fortress in the fallback position on the hill while I wait with the troops placed across three shallow points of the river to wait for the Mongolian army.

They arrive on the waves, first bringing in spearmen and shooters, then escalating into a deadly cavalry raid, eventually becoming a siege engine. Some of our own scripted cavalry reinforcements hold our ground before we return to the hills and finally retreat to the north shore of Don for the last two waves. Useful for.

It’s a fun, front-line battle, but it’s also one of the factors that the Age of Empires is always struggling with. It is an attempt to connect the RTS gameplay brand to a particular historic event. Scenarios often try to recreate a real battle, but usually feel like a reenactment of a Renaissance fair. It’s not the thousands of tax-collecting fighters or professional soldiers who participated in the actual event, but the fighters in dozens of costumes on one side. You grow older every few minutes, and it feels incredibly fast. Farmers build a cathedral in about the same time that a trade caravan travels to a suburban village. It’s all a bit silly, and you’ll soon see what I mean by the really pretty rendition of the Battle of Hastings launching the Norman campaign.

Age of Empires IV acknowledges this in an impressive series of well-crafted documentary videos that unlock with new missions as you play the campaign. You can see experts discussing the different types of crossbows used in feudal England and demonstrations of Mongolian war drums in the grasslands. The mission introduction features current footage of historic battlefields and castles, with line animations of troops and fortresses. It’s all very well done and adds valuable context to the abstract actions found throughout Age of Empires IV’s 35 single-player campaign missions.

These missions show how the tech tree and unit types work, but tend to teach lessons that don’t apply to long-term versions of multiplayer games. Fortunately, Age of Empires IV includes the Art of War mode, which is very welcome in its predecessor, the Definitive Editions. This is a series of timed challenges that provide hands-on lessons on the basics of RTS that apply to Age IV, including how to build an economy, siege, and manage units and counters.

There’s a lot of digging into the front of multiplayer mode and skirmish mode. In addition to the campaign and Art of War, there are also some single-player scenarios and custom skirmish matches where you can play against AI. You can also set up custom bot matches to choose the winning conditions you want, or even choose a more open-ended sandbox game. At launch, Age IV contains 17 procedurally generated themes for maps that you can set up to accommodate up to 8 players from a two small player battle. Can be extended to space.

All of these are also available in multiplayer. This also allows you to set the game as co-op with AI opponents, team-based battles, or free brawls with eight players. Although not available during the review period, Audience Mode, Rank Play, and handmade maps will also be available at launch.

Age of Empires IV stumbles in several areas. Its pictorial visuals are comfortable enough, but textures and animations can look quite outdated in some places. The siege engine spins awkwardly, and the stone structure collapses into large, low-poly masses. Micromanagement of AI units can be terrible at times and, as mentioned above, is vulnerable to exploitation. However, you can send scouts early in the game to steal sheep from behind the village, or collect siege towers and rams in remote areas of the forest until it’s too late to react. You can also prevent it from being found.

The perpetual popularity of the Age of Empires series proves that there is an audience ready for Age of Empires IV, and this new entry adds nothing that confuses the mix. In other words, it is almost impossible to smooth the economic activity of mania, which has become less prevalent in the last 20 years. Fortunately, World’s Edge and Relic wisely include a set of sound tools to help new players adapt to the demands of classic RTS games. The campaign includes an accessible “story” difficulty that relieves most of the pressure, and the Art of War lessons are: Very useful for new players who want to understand the key points of successful economic management.

Ultimately, the value of Age of Empires IV depends on what you expect from a 2021 historic strategy game. Even with informative video segments that add color and context, the battle at Age of Empires IV is completely unconvincing for historic recreation. Not particularly so. After the sights seen in more than 12 total wargames launched since the introduction of Age of Empires II. On the other hand, if you’re ready to relive the sweaty glorious days of climbing the StarCraft II ladder, Age of Empires IV is ready to take the throne.

